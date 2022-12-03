Read full article on original website
Donna (Hoover) Carl
Donna (Hoover) Carl, from Atlantic, PA, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, at the age of 72, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, PA. Donna was born on August 2, 1950, in Brookville, PA. She graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and went to the Spencer Hospital...
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
John K. “Big John” Mullen
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness. John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963. He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late...
R. Jacob Ishman
R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA. Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA;...
Joyce A. Maitland
Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80. Born January 13, 1942, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Thelma (Weaver) Smith of Smith’s General Store in Nineveh. She...
Shirley A. Stuttler
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place. She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel. Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
Venango County to Receive $600,000 Housing Rehab Grant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Venango County will receive a $600,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Statewide, Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the HOME Program to support affordable housing in 16 counties. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe,...
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
1 hurt in Pepsi truck crash in Mercer County
One person was hurt and a road was closed this morning following a crash in Mercer County.
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996. Average...
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
SPONSORED: Get Some Extra Dough at Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Need some extra dough this holiday season? Take advantage of Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union’s Holiday Loan. For the month of December, Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union is running a Holiday Loan special!. Qualifying applicants can get up to $3,000.00 with a rate as low as...
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan
Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
