PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

SHIPPENVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO