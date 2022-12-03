ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The body of a missing 7-year-old North Texas girl has been found near her home and a delivery driver stands charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with her death, sheriff's officials say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cORpG_0jWEcnIP00

Athena Strand became the subject of an amber alert on Wednesday after she was reported missing from her home in rural Wise County, Texas, located about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told reporters late Friday the child's body been discovered about 10 miles from her home and that Fedex contract delivery Tanner Horner, 31, of Lake Worth, Texas, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in the case.

Akin said Horner has confessed to abducting and slaying Athena after delivering a package to her home on Wednesday and led authorities to the girl's body. He is being held in jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million.

"We're just sad it didn't end the way that we hoped that it would end," Akin said during a press conference in Decatur, Texas. "It's one of the toughest investigations that I've been involved in because it's a child, and anytime there's a child dies, it hits you in your heart."

The girl's disappearance triggered a massive search involving hundreds of law enforcement officers, including contingents from the Texas Rangers and the Fort Worth Police Department, local fire departments and civilian volunteers.

They spent much of Thursday canvassing homes in and around Paradise, Texas, and searching the surrounding hilly, rugged terrain for any signs of the missing girl.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3513

Tonya Townley
3d ago

let's us hope that one of his fellow "roommates" will tend to him,, slowly give back to him the evil he bestowed on that child!!! ALSO UPS, FEDEX and any other companies that delivers packages, DO BETTER VETTING YOUR EMPLOYEES!!!!!

Reply(304)
1692
Mary French
3d ago

My heart breaks for her family I can’t imagine how scared she was 😞I hope he gets what’s coming in the worst ways possible.RIH sweet angel 👼 🙏

Reply(114)
1103
Otis Jones
3d ago

God bless you sweetheart may you be a star in the sky so bright every time mommy looks up there and she can see you smile I don't know you but we all love you

Reply(30)
795
Related
People

FedEx Driver Arrested in Kidnapping and Killing of Missing Texas Child: 'It Hurts Our Hearts'

Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping after 7-year-old Athena Strand went missing Wednesday A FedEx driver has been arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping after allegedly taking a Texas girl from her home driveway earlier this week and killing her, authorities said. Seven-year-old Athena Strand, who was last seen Wednesday evening on County Road in the city of Paradise, was found dead Friday nearly 200 yards from her home, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told reporters on Friday. "It hurts our...
WISE COUNTY, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Grieving Mom Says Athena Was Killed By ‘Sick, Cruel Monster’

The mother of a 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver says she wants the world to know the “beautiful, kind, intelligent” girl who police now say was taken from her.“My princess was taken from me from a sick, cruel monster for absolutely no reason,” Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted on Facebook Saturday, shortly after authorities called off a desperate two-day search for her daughter, Athena. “I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me,” she added. “I want everyone to know her face...
WISE COUNTY, TX
klif.com

Collin County Man Sentenced in Killings of Wife and Children

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – A Collin County man who killed his wife and children was sentenced to prison this week. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Thursday that 39-year-old Michael Patrick Paton of Celina, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his wife, 36-year-old Tamara Jo Paton, and his two children 14-year-old Kyndle Paton, and 13-year-old Evan Paton.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants

The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
493K+
Followers
69K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy