ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQq41_0jWEcNXd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XOuS_0jWEcNXd00
Joey McFarland and guest attend the LA premiere of "Emancipation" on Wednesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • A producer of Will Smith's film "Emancipation" brought a photo of an enslaved man to the premiere.
  • Joey McFarland showed the historical image that inspired the film's plot on the red carpet.
  • He told Variety he wanted to bring a "piece" of the man to the event, sparking an online backlash.

A producer of Will Smith's new film "Emancipation" sparked backlash after he brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere of the movie in London on Wednesday.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Joey McFarland showed off the historical image and explained why he felt he needed to bring it to the premiere. The publication reports that the image is called "The Scourged Back" and inspired the film's plot.

As Insider previously reported, "Emancipation" tells the story of a slave named Peter (played by Smith) who flees a plantation in Louisiana after nearly being killed.

"This is the original photograph from 1863," McFarland told reporters while holding up the image. "I wanted a piece of Peter to be here tonight."

According to The Metropolitan Museum , the portrait depicts a runaway slave called Gordon whose back was scarred after severe whipping. It was taken at a camp of Union soldiers by the Mississippi River, where the man had been given refuge after escaping.

"My love of history, my love of truth, my love of larger-than-life individuals that had an impact on not just some people's lives, but the world, it's worth fighting for, it's worth preserving," he said. "That's what I sought to do."

"It is a lesson," McFarland added. "We need to reckon with the past."

The producer, whose known for his work on "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Papillon," also said that too few artifacts and photographs from history have been preserved or respected. He said that he has taken it upon himself to build a collection that he plans to donate when he died for "educational purposes."

However, not everyone agreed with McFarland's reasoning for displaying the photograph.

Rebecca Wiggins , a producer and writer, responded to Variety's tweet of McFarland and pointed out that he had called the individual "Peter," and not "Gordon."

"Did he just call the man "peter"? how disrespectful and cringy that he pulled it out his pocket! Gordon "was given the name 'Whipped Peter' for the horrific scars on his back due to constant whipping he received during his slavery". did he brag about owning Gordon til he dies?," Wiggins wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DdU6_0jWEcNXd00
Will Smith arrives at the European premiere of "Emancipation" in London on Friday.

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Another Twitter user also noticed the name McFarland used for the man and said his "enslavers called him "Peter" because they refused to use his birth name."

"The way we strive for empathy & humanity, but still miss the mark is so grossly heartbreaking - and exhausting," they added.

Culture writer Delia Harrington also criticized McFarland's action. She tweeted in response to Variety that there is "no reason" for the producer to have the collection. "He doesn't have to wait until his death to donate them or (!) return them to family members," she wrote. "If he believes so much in preservation & learning from history, he can use his funds, but he doesn't need to possess the items."

Joey McFarland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 48

Cut it Out
3d ago

The producer showed the picture out of reverence, having just made a movie telling the man's story. I'm not sure what there is to take offense over. He can show the picture if he wants.

Reply(3)
24
Cheryl Silvers
3d ago

Everyone gets offended over everything. The movie was inspired by the slave Peter. What's the problem with the producer wanting Peter to have the limelight? It's a nice gesture.

Reply
13
Sphinxman
3d ago

he should have... it is real truth.as a black man.. I have no issue to reveal true facts instead of changing the narrative...

Reply
17
Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
IndieWire

James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production

James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Insider

Insider

694K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy