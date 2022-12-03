ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Free Cloverton community Christmas concert Saturday in Hays

The Hays First United Methodist Church invites the community to attend a free Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday by Cloverton, a band based out of Manhattan. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 305 W. Seventh, Hays. No tickets are required. Without the help of a record...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Enjoy sleigh bells and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned

LARNED — Fort Larned National Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Past celebration from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

🎥 CVB: Check out the holiday fun in Hays this season

It's a happy holiday season in Hays with a calendar filled with community events. Melissa Dixon, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has just a handful of the highlighted activities during December, included some special Santa stops in Hays. For an up-to-the-minute holiday calendar of events, check the Hays CVB...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Hays girls win; boys fall in Manhattan

Hays entered the game ranked for the first time on the season entering the 5A polls at #9, after a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout. Hays used a 12-0 first quarter run and 14-5 run in the second on their way to a 56-47 win. The game was...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NWS issues winter weather advisory for Hays, Ellis County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🏀 FHSU men's game at Missouri Western postoned

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri Western men's basketball program, the FHSU vs. MWSU men's contest in St. Joseph on Saturday has been postponed. The schools will work toward announcing a make-up date in the near future. This schedule change does not affect the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 FHSU's Wagner earns MIAA weekly honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Katie Wagner has been named the latest MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. This the second MIAA weekly honor for Wagner in her career. The Maize, Kan. native helped the Tigers...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft

PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
DELPHOS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Hammeke earns MIAA Athlete of the Week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A career week from Fort Hays State's Kaleb Hammeke helped the sophomore earn the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. Hammeke averaged 29.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a pair...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy