Free Cloverton community Christmas concert Saturday in Hays
The Hays First United Methodist Church invites the community to attend a free Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday by Cloverton, a band based out of Manhattan. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 305 W. Seventh, Hays. No tickets are required. Without the help of a record...
Enjoy sleigh bells and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
LARNED — Fort Larned National Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Past celebration from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
🎥 CVB: Check out the holiday fun in Hays this season
It's a happy holiday season in Hays with a calendar filled with community events. Melissa Dixon, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has just a handful of the highlighted activities during December, included some special Santa stops in Hays. For an up-to-the-minute holiday calendar of events, check the Hays CVB...
🏀 Hays girls win; boys fall in Manhattan
Hays entered the game ranked for the first time on the season entering the 5A polls at #9, after a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout. Hays used a 12-0 first quarter run and 14-5 run in the second on their way to a 56-47 win. The game was...
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Ellis County Child Care Task Force discusses fixes during focus groups
At a meeting last week, the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County shared the insights members gleaned from a series of focus groups. Finding locations for child care centers is not an issue, but supporting and recruiting providers, and regulatory hurdles are, according to people who attended the focus groups.
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Hays, Ellis County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
🏀 FHSU men's game at Missouri Western postoned
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri Western men's basketball program, the FHSU vs. MWSU men's contest in St. Joseph on Saturday has been postponed. The schools will work toward announcing a make-up date in the near future. This schedule change does not affect the...
Hays USD 489 committee looks at new logos but still split on Indian mascot
A rebranding committee is still split on the potentially offensive nature of Hays High School's Indian mascot. The Hays USD 489 school district rebranding committee met for the first time on Monday night. The school district conducted a survey and found a majority of respondents wanted to keep the Indian...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Dec. 5, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs Monday's at noon live from Big Smoke Barbecue on KAYS (94.3/1400).
🏀 FHSU's Wagner earns MIAA weekly honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Katie Wagner has been named the latest MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. This the second MIAA weekly honor for Wagner in her career. The Maize, Kan. native helped the Tigers...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
🏀 Hammeke earns MIAA Athlete of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A career week from Fort Hays State's Kaleb Hammeke helped the sophomore earn the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. Hammeke averaged 29.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a pair...
