Darke County, OH

Registered sex offenders residing in Darke County on the rise; Officers continue to take action

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County law enforcements continue to conduct regular checkups on registered sex offenders to assure that they are abiding by the law.

The Greenville Police Department and Ohio Adult Parole Authority work in tandem with Darke County Sheriff’s Office to conduct “verification sweeps,” Sheriff Mark Whittaker told News Center 7 Reporter Haley Kosik.

“We knock on their doors to confirm that they in fact, are at those addresses,” Whittaker said. “It is not announced. We just pick a day, we go out, they do not know in advance what’s going on.”

These verification sweeps are necessary because sex offenders are required by law to remain 1,000 feet away from a school’s property line, Whittaker stated.

The checkups may also become more significant as Darke County is seeing a growing number of registered sex offenders live within the county.

Whittaker confirmed that the number has grown to 93 residents.

Kosik asked Darke County locals about their thoughts on the increase.

“It’s definitely a higher number than what I thought there would be,” Cherith Vriner said.

“Definitely concerns me and I’m glad that they post that you can get the addresses, see where these people are and keep an eye on them,” Howard Vriner stated.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office conducted one of these verification sweeps Tuesday, November 29th.

Only 69 offenders responded to authorities during the physical check up, Kosik reported.

However, “that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not following the rules,” Whittaker reassured. “They could be at their place of employment.”

“We believe and we have pretty good confidence that the other 24 offenders are going to be accounted for,” Whittaker stated.

WHIO Dayton

