Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
City Councils meeting in regular sessions tonight
December 6, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions at their respective City Halls tonight. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Green River City Council will also meet in a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. concerning Project...
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
