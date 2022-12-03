Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball bounces back after dropping first set to Arkansas
EUGENE, Ore. — They say it doesn’t matter how are you start - only how you finish. And for the Oregon volleyball team, that started the first set of their NCAA second round match-up against Arkansas. With a hitting percentage of zero, you would have thought the Ducks...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
nbc16.com
15 Ducks receive All Pac-12 honors; Bo Nix left off 1st and 2nd teams
EUGENE, Ore. — For University of Oregon football, 15 Ducks received conference accolades, including three on the Pac-12 All-Conference 1st Team. Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth, who played a key role in protection up front for the Ducks’ quarterbacks this year, surrendering just four sacks so far this season.
nbc16.com
Oregon State men fall just short against USC
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
nbc16.com
Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
nbc16.com
Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
nbc16.com
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
nbc16.com
Ducks, Beavers bowl bound, representing Oregon in the post season
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know where both Oregon and Oregon State will be going bowling!. Oregon State is headed to Las Vegas to take on the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17. You will be able to see the game right here...
nbc16.com
Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
nbc16.com
Jonathan Smith named Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year; 19 Beavers earn all-conference honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the countdown to the beginning of bowl season continues, the Pac-12 announced their all-conference honors Tuesday. Oregon State dominated the list with 19 players making the cut, headlined by their coach. In Jonathan Smith’s 5th year as the head coach at his alma mater, he...
nbc16.com
Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
nbc16.com
School of Computer and Data Sciences to open at University of Oregon in 2023
In fall of 2023, the University of Oregon will open its brand new School of Computer and Data Sciences. The school will be housed within the College of Arts and Sciences division, offering classes to all students, while also being a hub for researchers. This follows a five-year commitment to...
nbc16.com
NBC 16 Toy Drive 2022 runs through December 22
Help make the holidays bright for children in need!. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab location in Lane, Coos or Douglas counties during the Toy Drive starting December 5; the Toy Drive runs through December 22. Drop off an unwrapped toy at Les Schwab or pick a...
nbc16.com
Experts advise not to wait to ship out holiday gifts
EUGENE, Ore. — While the cookies are in the oven and the trees are getting decorated, experts say it's a busy time, but don't wait to ship any holiday gifts you might have. Our newsroom visited Post Stop on West 11th Ave. in Eugene Tuesday for the top do's and don'ts.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Chief has concerns for Measure 114
EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
nbc16.com
Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
nbc16.com
NORAD Santa Tracker prepares for Santa's flight
EUGENE, Ore. — Tis the season for tracking Jolly Old Saint Nicholas! NORAD is firing up the radar to keep a close eye on the sky for Santa Clause come Christmas Eve. NORAD's got it down to a science now. They've been tracking Santa for more than 65 years.
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
