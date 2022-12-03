Read full article on original website
Rachel Merritt
3d ago
I am starting my own police scanning on Facebook too, for my community, and see if I can get the same results.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against Grand Rapids, Schurr
Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya are filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and Christopher Schurr.
Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief pleads case for reinstatement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For three hours Monday night, the attorney of recently terminated Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter presented a case for the reinstatement of his client. Obreiter, and former Township Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were both fired in September, over what Township Manager Dexter Mitchell determined...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Cherry Health to install Narcan vending machines in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Cherry Health, in partnership with The Grand Rapids Red Project, will be installing Narcan vending machines at two of its facilities to provide expanded 24-hour access to free opioid overdose reversal kits. The new vending machines will be placed outside the south entrance at Cherry Health’s...
Kalamazoo County farm challenges court order that ceased commercial operations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A Comstock Township farm that was ordered to cease commercial operations after being found in violation of multiple zoning ordinances is fighting back. Soil Friends, which sells Christmas trees, hard cider and other items on their Comstock Township property near Galesburg, at 1701 N. 33rd...
Muskegon Heights marijuana dispensary offering chance to play for lifetime of free cannabis
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Inspired by the success of the McDonald’s Monopoly game, The Reef is giving away special grand prizes for cannabis enthusiasts. In addition to other prizes, customers will get a chance to win a lifetime supply of marijuana. Called “Reefopoly” in reference to the Monopoly-inspired game...
Whitmer names assistant Genesee County prosecuting attorney as county’s newest circuit judge
LANSING, MI – An assistant prosecuting attorney with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has been named the replacement for Judge Joseph J. Farah, the Michigan governor’s office announced this week. Khary L. Hanible, who has prosecuted notable cases such as the Flint Family Dollar homicide case earlier...
Where are Christmas light displays in Muskegon County? An interactive GIS map has you covered
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Looking for holiday lights for a festive night of viewing? Muskegon County has a website for that. Muskegon’s Christmas & Holiday Displays allows users to view and upload photos of lights and other holiday displays. The displays also can be seen on a map...
Police officer pay raises in new union contract will help recruitment, Grand Rapids chief says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Higher pay for officers and new recruits outlined in the tentatively approved police union contract will help with recruitment and retention issues being felt at the Grand Rapids Police Department, the chief says. “The biggest thing is it makes us financially competitive with the other...
House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
See where to get real Christmas trees in the Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re still looking to deck your halls for Christmas with a real tree, there are several tree farms around Grand Rapids ready for your evergreen needs. In the Grand Rapids area, there are a variety of Christmas tree types available, including firs, spruces...
Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Fox17
Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mystery
The Golden Apple Tale set off a decades long mystery in MichiganPhoto byCam Kaskgn. The Golden Apple Tale was a self-published book that was released in 1982. The tome was written by Cam Kaskgn. It told the tale of a hidden necklace somewhere in Michigan; clues pointed to the Grand Rapids area.
WWMT
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County. 42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers...
WDIO-TV
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Western Michigan University is alerting students to use caution following a shooting near the Kalamazoo campus. The university issued an advisory around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to exercise caution in the area shortly after the shooting. Police found a 28-year-old Lansing resident with a gunshot wound...
MLive
