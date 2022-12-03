ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 13

Rachel Merritt
3d ago

I am starting my own police scanning on Facebook too, for my community, and see if I can get the same results.

3
 

MLive

Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief pleads case for reinstatement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For three hours Monday night, the attorney of recently terminated Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter presented a case for the reinstatement of his client. Obreiter, and former Township Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were both fired in September, over what Township Manager Dexter Mitchell determined...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WDIO-TV

Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Western Michigan University is alerting students to use caution following a shooting near the Kalamazoo campus. The university issued an advisory around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to exercise caution in the area shortly after the shooting. Police found a 28-year-old Lansing resident with a gunshot wound...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

