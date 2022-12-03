LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.

