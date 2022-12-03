ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Oregon State men fall just short against USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball bounces back after dropping first set to Arkansas

EUGENE, Ore. — They say it doesn’t matter how are you start - only how you finish. And for the Oregon volleyball team, that started the first set of their NCAA second round match-up against Arkansas. With a hitting percentage of zero, you would have thought the Ducks...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

15 Ducks receive All Pac-12 honors; Bo Nix left off 1st and 2nd teams

EUGENE, Ore. — For University of Oregon football, 15 Ducks received conference accolades, including three on the Pac-12 All-Conference 1st Team. Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth, who played a key role in protection up front for the Ducks’ quarterbacks this year, surrendering just four sacks so far this season.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nbc16.com

Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene 4J to present community screening of cyberbullying documentary

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene School District 4J will present a free community screening of a cyberbullying documentary, "The Upstanders". According to a press release by the district, the film "explores all sides of cyberbullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, families and the trauma of the bystander."
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

NBC 16 Toy Drive 2022 runs through December 22

Help make the holidays bright for children in need!. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab location in Lane, Coos or Douglas counties during the Toy Drive starting December 5; the Toy Drive runs through December 22. Drop off an unwrapped toy at Les Schwab or pick a...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Kidnapping suspect from Washington apprehended in Lane County after chase

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A kidnapping suspect that had fled from police in Washington State with his three victims was found and apprehended in Lane County. Lane County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted by Vancouver, Washington police Tuesday, December 6 just after 1:00 a.m. that the suspect and his victims may be in Lane County.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Experts advise not to wait to ship out holiday gifts

EUGENE, Ore. — While the cookies are in the oven and the trees are getting decorated, experts say it's a busy time, but don't wait to ship any holiday gifts you might have. Our newsroom visited Post Stop on West 11th Ave. in Eugene Tuesday for the top do's and don'ts.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrest felon who reported stolen body armor

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that a felon was arrested after reporting to police he had been a victim of a burglary. On November 4, Matthew Caine Garner (48), of Eugene, filed a burglary report with EPD; providing a detailed list of stolen items and video surveillance of the 'suspected' burglar, officials say.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Where's the bus? LTD announces holiday service hours

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District (LTD) bus schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day have been announced and are posted on the District’s website. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Regular Saturday service with the final bus trip...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy