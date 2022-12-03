Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon State men fall just short against USC
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball bounces back after dropping first set to Arkansas
EUGENE, Ore. — They say it doesn’t matter how are you start - only how you finish. And for the Oregon volleyball team, that started the first set of their NCAA second round match-up against Arkansas. With a hitting percentage of zero, you would have thought the Ducks...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
nbc16.com
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
nbc16.com
Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
nbc16.com
Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
nbc16.com
Ducks, Beavers bowl bound, representing Oregon in the post season
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know where both Oregon and Oregon State will be going bowling!. Oregon State is headed to Las Vegas to take on the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17. You will be able to see the game right here...
nbc16.com
15 Ducks receive All Pac-12 honors; Bo Nix left off 1st and 2nd teams
EUGENE, Ore. — For University of Oregon football, 15 Ducks received conference accolades, including three on the Pac-12 All-Conference 1st Team. Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth, who played a key role in protection up front for the Ducks’ quarterbacks this year, surrendering just four sacks so far this season.
nbc16.com
Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
nbc16.com
Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
nbc16.com
Eugene 4J to present community screening of cyberbullying documentary
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene School District 4J will present a free community screening of a cyberbullying documentary, "The Upstanders". According to a press release by the district, the film "explores all sides of cyberbullying, showing the perspectives of those who bully, their victims, families and the trauma of the bystander."
nbc16.com
NBC 16 Toy Drive 2022 runs through December 22
Help make the holidays bright for children in need!. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any Les Schwab location in Lane, Coos or Douglas counties during the Toy Drive starting December 5; the Toy Drive runs through December 22. Drop off an unwrapped toy at Les Schwab or pick a...
nbc16.com
School of Computer and Data Sciences to open at University of Oregon in 2023
In fall of 2023, the University of Oregon will open its brand new School of Computer and Data Sciences. The school will be housed within the College of Arts and Sciences division, offering classes to all students, while also being a hub for researchers. This follows a five-year commitment to...
nbc16.com
Kidnapping suspect from Washington apprehended in Lane County after chase
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A kidnapping suspect that had fled from police in Washington State with his three victims was found and apprehended in Lane County. Lane County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted by Vancouver, Washington police Tuesday, December 6 just after 1:00 a.m. that the suspect and his victims may be in Lane County.
nbc16.com
Eugene woman arrested for DUII after crashing into retaining wall and tree
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday night, December 3, Eugene Police responded to a call on the 1600 block of Quaker Street where it was reported that a Jeep Cherokee ran over a curb and drove into a retaining wall and a tree, before coming to stop in the front yard of a house.
nbc16.com
Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office turns illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer with donation
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office turned illegally cut trees into Christmas cheer for families in their area. On November 21, dozens of Douglas Fir trees were found illegally cut and left to waste in the Santiam State Forest outside of Mill City, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The post goes on to say that the "Grinch" was caught and will face their day in court.
nbc16.com
Experts advise not to wait to ship out holiday gifts
EUGENE, Ore. — While the cookies are in the oven and the trees are getting decorated, experts say it's a busy time, but don't wait to ship any holiday gifts you might have. Our newsroom visited Post Stop on West 11th Ave. in Eugene Tuesday for the top do's and don'ts.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrest felon who reported stolen body armor
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that a felon was arrested after reporting to police he had been a victim of a burglary. On November 4, Matthew Caine Garner (48), of Eugene, filed a burglary report with EPD; providing a detailed list of stolen items and video surveillance of the 'suspected' burglar, officials say.
nbc16.com
Where's the bus? LTD announces holiday service hours
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District (LTD) bus schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day have been announced and are posted on the District’s website. Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Regular Saturday service with the final bus trip...
Comments / 0