Shaheen, Hassan Sit Out White House Ball Over NH Primary Decision
Political reaction to the Democratic National Committee's decision to strip New Hampshire of the first presidential primary continued Monday night by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas when they skipped a major Washington social event. The three declined to attend the White House Congressional Ball to...
N.H. attorney general: Man voted in 2 states during 2016 election
The man allegedly voted in Massachusetts after he had already sent an absentee ballot to New Hampshire. A man allegedly voted twice in the 2016 presidential election, once in Massachusetts and once in New Hampshire, prosecutors in the latter state say. Richard Rosen, now 83, who has ties to both...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
WMUR.com
First-in-nation primary lawmaker confident New Hampshire will still vote first
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — After Democrats in Washington, D.C. voted to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation primary status, politicians locally are pushing back to ensure that the new calendar plan does not change when Granite Staters vote. Nearly 50 years ago, in 1975, former state Rep. Jim Splaine wrote...
foreigndesknews.com
Democrats Push to Lower Voting Age to 16
The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum nationwide, scoring local victories while winning the support of lawmakers and activists on the political left. The campaign’s latest win came in Boston, where the City...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election
A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
arizonasuntimes.com
Vermont Backs Down on Religion-Free School Choice after SCOTUS Knocks Down Maine Policy
Vermont families that want to send their children to religious schools will no longer be excluded from the state’s tuition benefit program, as a result of legal settlements in two cases brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The plaintiffs who were denied funding under the Town Tuition Program,...
Biden Proposes Removing New Hampshire as First in the Nation Primary in ’24
New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal by President Joe Biden for the state to lose its "first in the nation" status for the 2024 presidential primary, and instead share a date with Nevada. NBC News and other media outlets say the White House has proposed that South Carolina hold...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
newsnationnow.com
Is Gov. Chris Sununu’s mind on a 2024 presidential run?
(NewsNation) — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won reelection last month by 15 points, and his name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2024 presidential race. Though only three weeks removed from the midterm elections, both Republicans and Democrats have their minds on who will...
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
NECN
More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon
More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
nhmagazine.com
A Beef Apart: Kelly’s Roast Beef Expands into New Hampshire
As an editor at New Hampshire Magazine, I get emails. A lot of emails. Those emails range in importance, from company meeting updates to wildly misspelled spam to Granite State businesses hoping for coverage and everything in between. And just a few weeks ago, I got an email that caught my eye like a diamond in the rough — or in this case, a roast beef in the rough, glistening between Adobe Creative Cloud ads and Microsoft Teams updates. It was a personal letter from Kelly’s Roast Beef in Salem, New Hampshire, inviting me to a luncheon celebrating their grand opening. A roast beef ribbon cutting, as it were, coronating the king of fast-food Massachusetts sandwiches in a new state. And maybe this is just a technicality — Salem, New Hampshire does border Massachusetts, after all — but I don’t care. Technicalities matter. Roast beef matters. And Kelly’s — a Bay State staple deciding after more than 70 years of meaty business to spread its wings and expand its reach across state lines — matters. I was in.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WGME
GOP wants to broaden Gov. Janet Mills' upcoming heating aid plan
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After a revised forecast this week projected a $280 million state budget surplus through mid-2023, Gov. Janet Mills teased the release of a heating aid plan to help Mainers deal with fuel prices that are near record highs with winter weather setting in. That is nowhere near...
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Friday Night Rocket Launch May Be Visible from Seacoast
The forecast looks favorable for the Seacoast to see Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket after its launch from Virginia Friday night. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island at 6 p.m., according to NASA. If the skies stay clear the rocket will be visible 2-3 minutes after launching.
