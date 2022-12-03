Read full article on original website
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Francisco Lindor greets Donovan Mitchell courtside as Cavaliers face Knicks at Madison Square Garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor attended Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and greeted Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with a quick hug courtside prior to the opening tip. Lindor, who turned 29 late last month, spent six seasons and appeared in four All-Star...
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Fan Favorite Player
Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that forward Dean Wade is going to miss at least 3 to 4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. Wade encountered the injury during Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic. He didn’t score at all in his 10 minutes before being injured. While...
Here's What Paul Pierce Tweeted About Anthony Davis
Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Moves Derrick Rose To Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
Kevin McHale reveals his honest take on the Utah Jazz's unexpected season.
Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date
The NFL has announced a schedule change for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game in week 15.
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League on Monday.
Pistons news: Bojan Bogdanovic numbers that will surprise you
The Detroit Pistons knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the league when they traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and he hasn’t disappointed. Bogdanovic has been thrust into a bigger role with the Pistons suffering so many injuries, posting the second-highest usage rating of his career at 33-years-old, which no one was expecting coming into the season.
"They think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No!" — Lil Wayne declares who the real GOAT debate candidates should be
Lil Wayne excluded LeBron James from the GOAT debate and said the dillema is between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
Report: Kyrie Irving No Longer A Nike Athlete
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
