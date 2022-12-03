ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Fan Favorite Player

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that forward Dean Wade is going to miss at least 3 to 4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. Wade encountered the injury during Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic. He didn’t score at all in his 10 minutes before being injured. While...
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman, who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Pistons news: Bojan Bogdanovic numbers that will surprise you

The Detroit Pistons knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the league when they traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and he hasn’t disappointed. Bogdanovic has been thrust into a bigger role with the Pistons suffering so many injuries, posting the second-highest usage rating of his career at 33-years-old, which no one was expecting coming into the season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend

Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy