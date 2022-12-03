ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown

Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy

The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton

Thousands of runners are gathering Saturday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee

We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s annual gun buyback returns as ‘Guns to Gardens’ on Dec. 10

A decades-old annual buyback program hosted by UMass Memorial returns Saturday under a new name with a new goal. UMass Memorial will partner with Guns to Gardens National Buyback to turn firearms exchanged for gift cards into gardening tools. Gun owners can receive $50 for turning in a rifle, $100 for a pistol and $150 for any semiautomatic weapon, according to the city of Worcester’s event page.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam Library Collecting for Teens

Agawam - Through Dec. 17, Agawam Library will be collecting for teens. AOK-All Our Kids is a local organization that helps foster and adoptive families thrive by aiding them in meeting their needs. The library is accepting donations of new items for teens. Please drop off donations by the Circulation desk.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500

Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy