Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department volunteers help prepare toys for distribution
SPRINGFIELD - “I was a child that grew up in the city, who was not from a wealthy family,” said Hampden County deputy sheriff John Schrijn “The need is obviously here, and, if we can assist in any way as far as being in the Sheriff’s Department, we are going to do so.”
DA to provide update on 1990 unresolved Springfield homicide
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday morning regarding the unresolved homicide of Shana Price.
Public safety plans to be implemented after fight and gun located at Chicopee football Sword game on Thanksgiving
The Mayor of Chicopee released a public statement and plans to ensure public safety at events after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game on Thanksgiving.
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community. New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history. Updated: 2 hours ago. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody...
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown
Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy
The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton
Thousands of runners are gathering Saturday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.
1 person injured in crash along I-391 north in Chicopee
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Springfield Gardens residents continue to protest living conditions
Protesters gathered outside of a Springfield Gardens apartment building Tuesday morning to raise concerns over current living conditions.
Crews called to fire on Chicopee Street
Crews were called to a fire on Chicopee Street in Chicopee on Tuesday afternoon.
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
George the missing cat in Easthampton has been located
The Easthampton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing cat named George.
Worcester’s annual gun buyback returns as ‘Guns to Gardens’ on Dec. 10
A decades-old annual buyback program hosted by UMass Memorial returns Saturday under a new name with a new goal. UMass Memorial will partner with Guns to Gardens National Buyback to turn firearms exchanged for gift cards into gardening tools. Gun owners can receive $50 for turning in a rifle, $100 for a pistol and $150 for any semiautomatic weapon, according to the city of Worcester’s event page.
New enrollment for fuel assistance has doubled already in western Massachusetts
This winter, western Massachusetts residents are in for some whopping heating bills, as the region heavily relies on natural gas and oil. For some, government assistance programs could help. The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can help certain households pay their heating bills during the winter and spring.
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
Agawam Library Collecting for Teens
Agawam - Through Dec. 17, Agawam Library will be collecting for teens. AOK-All Our Kids is a local organization that helps foster and adoptive families thrive by aiding them in meeting their needs. The library is accepting donations of new items for teens. Please drop off donations by the Circulation desk.
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500
Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
