A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO