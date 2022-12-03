Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
KWCH.com
Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita. Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video...
Local contractor must pay $17K after customer complains
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has ruled against a Wichita-area contractor after customers complained about the contractor. Now, the contractor has to pay back the customers and pay fines. District Attorney Marc Bennett says the customers in Derby hired Brad Newman Contracting for a home improvement project that involved removing and replacing a concrete […]
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
One person dies, one hurt in Park City accident involving semi, official says
The accident was reported Tuesday morning at 85th Street North and Hydraulic.
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
Wichita man sentenced in wife’s 2019 crash death at 26th Street North and Market
The crash, which Wichita police blamed on speeding and alcohol use, happened shortly before 4 a.m. after the couple had been at a friend’s house party.
KAKE TV
Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
KAKE TV
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
kfdi.com
Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school
A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
A North Junction highway ramp in Wichita will be closed for two months. Here are details
The closure will be to add a lane extension during the massive North Junction construction project.
Wichita moves forward with homeless proposal over objection from HumanKind Ministries
Representatives from HumanKind, the region’s largest homeless services provider, asked the City Council to delay the vote.
Mother says 5 years is long enough to wait for City of Wichita to pay for her son’s death
A Wichita mother who lost her son in a police shooting wants to know when the City of Wichita will pay up.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0