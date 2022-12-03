ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hutchinson, KS

kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
PARK CITY, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Break-ins suspect apparently targeting Wichita small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from Leaf Teahouse ICT in Wichita say police have told them that a single suspect is involved in multiple break-ins of small businesses in Wichita. Leaf Teahouse was broken into early Monday morning. In a Facebook post, its representatives say that after showing surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Local contractor must pay $17K after customer complains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has ruled against a Wichita-area contractor after customers complained about the contractor. Now, the contractor has to pay back the customers and pay fines. District Attorney Marc Bennett says the customers in Derby hired Brad Newman Contracting for a home improvement project that involved removing and replacing a concrete […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night

Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting

Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
SALINA, KS
