Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Kan. burglary suspect locked resident out of apartment
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement arrested a Salina man early Tuesday after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Just before 1:30a.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street in Salina and found two...
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The spirit of the season
The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Kirstie Alley, Kansas native, Emmy-winning actress dies at 71
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who's Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0