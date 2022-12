People on Hawaii's Big Island are bracing for major upheaval as lava from Mauna Loa slides closer to cutting off a key highway. That could add hours to commute times, ambulance rides, doctor's visits, and truck deliveries. Over the past 24 hours, the lava has been moving at about 25 feet per hour -- down from 40 per hour over the weekend.

