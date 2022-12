On Nov. 9, Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a housekeeper in North Carolina, had a day she’ll never forget after giving birth and winning $100,000 in a Powerball drawing. “When I found out, I cried,” Hernandez said, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO