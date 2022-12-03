Stephen Curry was awestruck the first time he met Michael Jordan

Steph met Jordan after watching his dad Dell play against the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte

NBA players lucky enough to meet the great Michael Jordan hold those encounters close to their hearts. The same goes for Golden State Warriors and NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Towing along with dad

For the uninitiated, Steph's father is Dell Curry, who played for the Charlotte Hornets in the late 80s and early 90s. He was a standout shooting guard, becoming the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1994. So, when Steph and his younger brother Seth were still kids tagging along with dad, they got to be around some of the best basketball players in the world; this included His Airness.

"I was 6 and my brother was probably 4. My dad was playing for Charlotte. When the Bulls came to Charlotte we always looked forward to that game. I met him after the game in Charlotte. Me and my brother were getting trading cards and we were dying to get him to sign our MJ card that we got recently," shared Steph .

Curry continued that they waited outside the Bulls' locker room for Jordan to come out. But lo and behold, they got MJ, as well as Dennis Rodman, one of the greatest rebounders in the history of the NBA.

"We met both of them at the same time. We didn't care that Rodman was there. I was basically kind of awestruck at first because I didn't realize how tall Jordan was in person when you stand up next to him, especially with how young I was. When Jordan signed the card, I was muffled for a minute because I was so happy," said Curry.

Steph's mother, Sonya took pictures of their meet and greet with Jordan and Rodman — mementos that Steph says Dell keeps in an album somewhere.

"He was real down to Earth, real cool, and signed our card," Steph said of His Airness.

Carving his path

Fast forward to today, Steph is on the brink of his greatness and a legacy he has been actively creating. He is a four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, leading the Warriors' renaissance in the last decade. He has been breaking records left and right, including becoming the first unanimous MVP in league history.

At 33 years old, Steph knows that he and his generation of players are creating stories for the next crop of NBA stars — just like how Michael Jordan left an indelible impression on him.