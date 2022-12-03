ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph Curry upgrades to larger luxury home in Atherton

Not to another team, but instead to a new and very large luxury home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton. Last fall, the four-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their California home to a Singapore-based billionaire for a whopping $31.2 million. The Currys were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June 2019. And now with the house off the market, they leave with $150,000 in profit.
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game. "Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Griffin plays big role in hard-fought win

The resilient Boston Celtics shook off an early rut to earn an impressive road win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Turnovers and foul trouble resulted in Boston trailing by six heading into the second half. Whatever C's coach Joe Mazzulla told his team in the locker room, it resonated. The C's outscored Toronto by 20 points in the third quarter and held on in the fourth to escape with a 116-110 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jose Alvarado brought fans to their feet repeatedly, and they gleefully sang his name. Alvarado highlighted a career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Sunday. “I’m happy he had a big night,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s fun. This is why you watch the game. This is why guys go out and compete and work hard, to have moments like this.” Alvarado, a 6-foot guard whose production has far exceeded expectations since he went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2021, came off the bench with the Pelicans trailing by 14 in the first quarter and immediately scored eight points during an 11-1 run.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights

The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph addresses fake viral video of five straight full-court shots

Steph Curry did not make five straight full-court shots after practice at the Warriors facility Sunday, despite what a viral video portrays. The video in question, posted by Sports Illustrated, was confirmed by the Warriors as fake a few hours after the clip started making the rounds on social media.
NBC Sports

Phillies' huge reported deal for Turner has Bogaerts implications

The Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes just got a lot more interesting. The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a 11-year, $300 million contract with star shortstop Trea Turner, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported Monday. The Phillies, led by former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, were viewed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Cassidy reflects on emotional return to Boston as Knights end B's streak

BOSTON -- Monday night's showdown between the Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights wasn't just a regular game in December. It was a matchup between the two best teams in the NHL, a potential Stanley Cup Final preview and, of course, the much-anticipated return of former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.
