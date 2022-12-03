Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream on social media, in your facialist’s lobby, or in your best friend’s medicine cabinet. There’s a reason (actually a few reasons), that just about every beauty editor I know raves about this stuff. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that yes, they actually are worth every penny. The Cream and the Rich Cream rarely get discounted, but for Cyber Week, you can score a whopping $70 off a bottle and find out why everyone is addicted to this stuff—myself included.

8 DAYS AGO