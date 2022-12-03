ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
BLADENBORO, NC
WMBF

NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner was working to determine the number of students on...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

