WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
live5news.com
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning. Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The man was taken to a...
Emailed bomb threat leads to evacuation of drag brunch at South Carolina restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are working to determine who emailed a bomb threat on Sunday that led to the evacuation of a drag show brunch at a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant. News13 received the email, which threatened to blow up the Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, at 11:50 a.m. Sunday and immediately […]
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details will...
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. along […]
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WECT
Wrightsville Beach police warn of phone scam
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning the public about a phone-based scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. According to the WBPD, the caller tells the potential victim that a warrant for their arrest...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
WMBF
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach may increase parking fees; ban on bikes at the beach postponed again
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - At Monday night’s North Myrtle Beach city council meeting, the much-anticipated vote on the first reading of an ordinance restricting bicycle and electric bicycle use on the beach was tabled again. “I think we’d like to have a workshop on this to make...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach HS teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
Charleston deputies seek information in 10-year cold case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward. On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner was working to determine the number of students on...
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
wpde.com
2 Charleston Co. teens charged after traffic stop reveals 40 grams of weed in car: GPD
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police say two Charleston County residents were arrested Saturday after nearly 40 grams of marijuana and two handguns were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Terry Taylor Jr, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawful...
Increased traffic enforcement happening in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of […]
