Hampton Bays has no local government — we are not an incorporated village — so we must rely on community groups to advocate for the hamlet of Hampton Bays. The Hampton Bays Civic Association, one would think, would be such a community group. Unfortunately, that is not the case. The organization as it now appears has become more interested in perpetuating its leadership than being an advocacy group for the community. The HBCA, it seems, has unfortunately become confused about its mission.

HAMPTON BAYS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO