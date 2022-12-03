ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manorville, NY

27east.com

Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue

Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

A Terrible Night

Hampton Bays has no local government — we are not an incorporated village — so we must rely on community groups to advocate for the hamlet of Hampton Bays. The Hampton Bays Civic Association, one would think, would be such a community group. Unfortunately, that is not the case. The organization as it now appears has become more interested in perpetuating its leadership than being an advocacy group for the community. The HBCA, it seems, has unfortunately become confused about its mission.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Honors Mitch Pally for Commitment to Public Service

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker stands with the entirety of the Suffolk County Legislature in recognizing Mitch Pally, for his long commitment to public service, and for his retirement as CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute. “My legislative colleagues and I are honored to recognize Mitch Pally not only...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in house fire on Long Island: officials

SEAFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire on Long Island Tuesday morning, authorities said. The fire happened at a home in Seaford on Riverside Avenue around 6:15 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. Around 70 firefighters […]
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

6 Garbage Trucks Destroyed In Blaze In Huntington

A fire destroyed six of a Long Island town's garbage trucks. Officials announced on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 4, that a fire at the Town of Huntington’s Boxer Court maintenance facility destroyed six of the 15 garbage trucks in the overnight hours. "I am relieved to report there...
HUNTINGTON, NY
riverheadlocal

John Anemoyanis, 92

John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.
SOUTHOLD, NY
fireislandnews.com

Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable

Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
longisland.com

Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22

• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Long Island’s North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. Legislator Anker...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

A Canoe Place Christmas

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays is getting festive for the holidays. Fireside Fridays is a regular weekly seasonal gathering of old and new friends for hot cocoa,... more. As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products ... 30 Nov 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
ryerecord.com

At Long Last, Rye Has a New Leaf Blower Law

For many months, the City Council, residents, landscapers, and, at times, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy, whose police officers will continue to enforce the law, have had a back-and-forth public discussion about leaf blowers. Some proponents of a tougher law wanted to eliminate use of gas-powered machines entirely; others wanted to begin a phase-out by encouraging more use of electric-powered blowers. The Council proposed new licenses for landscapers, which, naturally, the landscapers opposed. There was disagreement over retaining the current exemption for larger properties in the R-1 zone — country clubs, churches, schools, and City properties — or getting rid of it.
RYE, NY
Riverhead, NY
