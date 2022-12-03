Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
27east.com
Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue
Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
27east.com
A Terrible Night
Hampton Bays has no local government — we are not an incorporated village — so we must rely on community groups to advocate for the hamlet of Hampton Bays. The Hampton Bays Civic Association, one would think, would be such a community group. Unfortunately, that is not the case. The organization as it now appears has become more interested in perpetuating its leadership than being an advocacy group for the community. The HBCA, it seems, has unfortunately become confused about its mission.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Honors Mitch Pally for Commitment to Public Service
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker stands with the entirety of the Suffolk County Legislature in recognizing Mitch Pally, for his long commitment to public service, and for his retirement as CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute. “My legislative colleagues and I are honored to recognize Mitch Pally not only...
Woman killed in house fire on Long Island: officials
SEAFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire on Long Island Tuesday morning, authorities said. The fire happened at a home in Seaford on Riverside Avenue around 6:15 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. Around 70 firefighters […]
6 Garbage Trucks Destroyed In Blaze In Huntington
A fire destroyed six of a Long Island town's garbage trucks. Officials announced on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 4, that a fire at the Town of Huntington’s Boxer Court maintenance facility destroyed six of the 15 garbage trucks in the overnight hours. "I am relieved to report there...
John Anemoyanis, 92
John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.
4 Republicans, 2 Democrats named to special Suffolk cyberattack committee
Six members are set to hold hearings on the attack, which has greatly affected the function of the county's government and exposed the personal info of as many as 470,000 Suffolk County residents.
fireislandnews.com
Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable
Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.5.22
• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 49 degrees and a south wind 3 to 8 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with the temperature rising to around 44 by 4 a.m. and a southeast wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. We’re expecting rain on Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high near 58, and rain on Wednesday, with the high also near 58 degrees.
fox5ny.com
Pair arrested in burglaries that targeted wealthy Hamptons woman
NEW YORK - Suffolk County authorities say a man and woman targeted a wealthy Long Island woman and made off with well over a million dollars in cash and goods in a planned burglary while she was on vacation. Raymond Bourderau of Manhattan and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut face felony...
longislandbusiness.com
Long Island’s North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. Legislator Anker...
27east.com
A Canoe Place Christmas
Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays is getting festive for the holidays. Fireside Fridays is a regular weekly seasonal gathering of old and new friends for hot cocoa,... more. As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products ... 30 Nov 2022...
'Smart lockers' bring added security to Long Island high school, officials say
Gone will be the decades-old combination lock design that required students to dial in three digits by hand.
House fire in Nassau County leads to woman's death; firefighter injured rushing into home
Two chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department rushed inside the burning home to try to rescue the residents.
Brookhaven town board members approve Oak Street Subdivision Project in Port Jefferson Station
ryerecord.com
At Long Last, Rye Has a New Leaf Blower Law
For many months, the City Council, residents, landscapers, and, at times, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy, whose police officers will continue to enforce the law, have had a back-and-forth public discussion about leaf blowers. Some proponents of a tougher law wanted to eliminate use of gas-powered machines entirely; others wanted to begin a phase-out by encouraging more use of electric-powered blowers. The Council proposed new licenses for landscapers, which, naturally, the landscapers opposed. There was disagreement over retaining the current exemption for larger properties in the R-1 zone — country clubs, churches, schools, and City properties — or getting rid of it.
Queens greenthumbs lament loss of hundreds of trees for Long Island Expressway expansion
Some 260 trees are being cut down to make way for an expansion of the Long Island Expressway. Screenshots from Google Maps in Bayside, Queens show a before and after of the trees. The state is chopping down the half-century old trees to build a new auxiliary lane in Bayside and Oakland Gardens. [ more › ]
