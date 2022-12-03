ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders and the NFC playoff race for Week 13

By Ivan Lambert
Eagles (10-1)

Vikings (9-2)

49ers (7-4)

Buccaneers (5-6)

Cowboys (8-3)

Giants (7-4)

Commanders (7-5)

Seahawks (6-5)

Falcons (5-7)

Week 13 is going to bring some great matchups with NFC playoff implications.

The Commanders (7-5) travel to face the Giants (7-4). A win for the Giants, and they are up two games in the loss column on the Commanders. A win for the Commanders and they are up in the win column and have a half-game lead on the Giants going into their bye week.

Cowboy fans will be interested to see if the Titans (7-4) can knock off the NFC East-leading Eagles (10-1). The Cowboys currently the fifth seed at 8-3, should be well rested, having not played since Thanksgiving Day and they also are home to the Colts (4-7-1).

The Seahawks (6-5) now sitting in eighth place travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams (3-8). However the Rams are really struggling this season, and frankly, we don’t yet know when (or if) Matthew Stafford will return.

The 49ers currently in the third seed position at 7-4, host the Dolphins (8-3) in what might be a very competitive game.

Commanders fans will recall how weak the NFC East was in 2020 when Washington won the division at 7-9. That might be the NFC South this season. The Buccaneers are the fourth seed though only earning a 5-6 record thus far. They host the Saints (4-8) on this week’s Monday Night Football.

Don’t overlook the Falcons (5-7). They host the Steelers this week. A Falcons win and a Bucs loss then the Falcons leap from the ninth seed to the fourth seed.

