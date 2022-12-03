ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home

Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban says Alabama wants ‘to prove’ how good a team it is in Sugar Bowl

Alabama entered the college football season with many expectations, including a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Neither got achieved as two losses knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention. Alabama has not been dominant or balanced offensively and defensively all year. The team made uncharacteristic mistakes, had poor game-planning, a lack of energy, and did not carry itself with the level of excellence we are used to. However, the Tide managed to earn 10 wins and captured a berth in a classic bowl game. Alabama is scheduled to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class

Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former 5-Star OL enter portal, transferring from Alabama

Alabama football’s redshirt freshman, Tommy Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Brockermeyer is a product of All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. He was rated as a five-star recruit and was regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. The Texas product did not see action as a freshman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball will officially face its second No. 1 team of the season. In the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday morning, the Crimson Tide moved up three spots to No. 8 while its next opponent, Houston received 37 first-place votes to remain at the top-ranked team in the nation. The Crimson Tide and the Cougars are set to play each other in Houston this Saturday (2 p.m. CT, ABC).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KSNT News

Official: K-State to play Alabama in Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s official – K-State football will be playing powerhouse Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The announcement came Sunday alongside the rest of the typical New Year’s Six bowl games. Except this season, since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the highly-touted bowl games will be spread out. The College Football […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama checks in at No. 5 in final AP poll rankings for 2022 regular season

Before the College Football Playoff Committee makes its choice on the top four teams, the Associated Press has unveiled its final Top 25 poll for the regular season. Alabama checked in at No. 5 for the poll. The Crimson Tide fell behind Ohio State (No. 4), TCU (No. 3), Michigan (No. 2), and Georgia (No. 1). We will see if this becomes the route the CFP Committee takes in selecting the best four teams for the playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama or TCU: Who gets into the College Football Playoff? – Bama Elite podcast

We are about to see at 11:00 a.m. CT via ESPN if Alabama gets into the College Football Playoff. The debate between the Crimson Tide and TCU has happened on social media since the Horned Frogs lost to Kansas State in last week’s Big 12 Championship Game. Everyone has an opinion on who should get into the playoff, and the conversation made it to the “Bama Elite” podcast for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Justin Smith and I discussed all scenarios and gave our prediction on who would go in between Alabama and TCU. Smith took the Horned Frogs while I think Alabama had all the chaos it needed to be back in the driver’s seat for the playoff. It will be interesting to see how the CFP Committee goes about its decision.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban reacts to missing the College Football Playoff

Even though at a glance it appeared as if the stars had aligned for Alabama to make the College Football Playoff, their championship hunt came to a close on Sunday as it was ranked at the No. 5 spot. Shortly following the announcement head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Teams Announced for TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

The 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will host the first ever matchup between Sun Belt Conference runner-up Coastal Carolina University and East Carolina University from the American Athletic Conference on December 27. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. at Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy