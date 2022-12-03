We are about to see at 11:00 a.m. CT via ESPN if Alabama gets into the College Football Playoff. The debate between the Crimson Tide and TCU has happened on social media since the Horned Frogs lost to Kansas State in last week’s Big 12 Championship Game. Everyone has an opinion on who should get into the playoff, and the conversation made it to the “Bama Elite” podcast for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Justin Smith and I discussed all scenarios and gave our prediction on who would go in between Alabama and TCU. Smith took the Horned Frogs while I think Alabama had all the chaos it needed to be back in the driver’s seat for the playoff. It will be interesting to see how the CFP Committee goes about its decision.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO