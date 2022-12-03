Read full article on original website
Nick Saban visits Alabama 4-Star wide receiver commit at home
Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban was in Texas Monday, and he visited the Crimson Tide’s four-star wide receiver commit, Jalen Hale, along with the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas, and he is one of...
Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
Nick Saban says Alabama wants ‘to prove’ how good a team it is in Sugar Bowl
Alabama entered the college football season with many expectations, including a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Neither got achieved as two losses knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention. Alabama has not been dominant or balanced offensively and defensively all year. The team made uncharacteristic mistakes, had poor game-planning, a lack of energy, and did not carry itself with the level of excellence we are used to. However, the Tide managed to earn 10 wins and captured a berth in a classic bowl game. Alabama is scheduled to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
Former 5-Star OL enter portal, transferring from Alabama
Alabama football’s redshirt freshman, Tommy Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Brockermeyer is a product of All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. He was rated as a five-star recruit and was regarded as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. The Texas product did not see action as a freshman.
Portal Fact or Fiction: Alabama Entries, Devin Leary's New Home, Spencer Sanders to the SEC
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Portal Edition, he determines if Alabama will be hurt by all their portal entries...
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25
Alabama basketball will officially face its second No. 1 team of the season. In the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday morning, the Crimson Tide moved up three spots to No. 8 while its next opponent, Houston received 37 first-place votes to remain at the top-ranked team in the nation. The Crimson Tide and the Cougars are set to play each other in Houston this Saturday (2 p.m. CT, ABC).
Alabama vs. Kansas State: Sugar Bowl berth tastes bittersweet for Crimson Tide
The miracle that many a folk in Tuscaloosa dreamt about on Saturday night did not become a reality on Sunday afternoon, when the College Football Playoff committee revealed the 4 teams that will be colliding for the sport’s national championship on New Year’s Eve. Alabama was the Best...
Official: K-State to play Alabama in Sugar Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s official – K-State football will be playing powerhouse Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The announcement came Sunday alongside the rest of the typical New Year’s Six bowl games. Except this season, since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the highly-touted bowl games will be spread out. The College Football […]
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
Alabama checks in at No. 5 in final AP poll rankings for 2022 regular season
Before the College Football Playoff Committee makes its choice on the top four teams, the Associated Press has unveiled its final Top 25 poll for the regular season. Alabama checked in at No. 5 for the poll. The Crimson Tide fell behind Ohio State (No. 4), TCU (No. 3), Michigan (No. 2), and Georgia (No. 1). We will see if this becomes the route the CFP Committee takes in selecting the best four teams for the playoff.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama or TCU: Who gets into the College Football Playoff? – Bama Elite podcast
We are about to see at 11:00 a.m. CT via ESPN if Alabama gets into the College Football Playoff. The debate between the Crimson Tide and TCU has happened on social media since the Horned Frogs lost to Kansas State in last week’s Big 12 Championship Game. Everyone has an opinion on who should get into the playoff, and the conversation made it to the “Bama Elite” podcast for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Justin Smith and I discussed all scenarios and gave our prediction on who would go in between Alabama and TCU. Smith took the Horned Frogs while I think Alabama had all the chaos it needed to be back in the driver’s seat for the playoff. It will be interesting to see how the CFP Committee goes about its decision.
Deion Sanders reportedly targeting key Alabama assistant for his staff at Colorado
Deion Sanders was officially named the new head coach at Colorado on Saturday night. Sanders is already working on putting his staff together and has targeted one of Alabama’s top assistants, per FootballScoop.com. More specifically, Sanders is interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder. Kelly is currently...
Alabama players pick MVP, permanent team captains for 2022 season
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was voted by his teammates as the Tide’s most valuable player for the 2022 season, repeating as the award’s winner after taking it home as a sophomore in 2021. Young and fellow junior Will Anderson were among three permanent captains at Sunday evening’s awards...
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Nick Saban reacts to missing the College Football Playoff
Even though at a glance it appeared as if the stars had aligned for Alabama to make the College Football Playoff, their championship hunt came to a close on Sunday as it was ranked at the No. 5 spot. Shortly following the announcement head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN...
Teams Announced for TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
The 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will host the first ever matchup between Sun Belt Conference runner-up Coastal Carolina University and East Carolina University from the American Athletic Conference on December 27. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. at Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season...
