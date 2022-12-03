Read full article on original website
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: Britt Is A Match For Dying, Pregnant Willow
GH spoilers reveal Willow Tait is on a desperate search for her birth family, so she may find an easy bone marrow match to treat her stage 4 cancer, but she also has no idea her birth family is right in Port Charles, sans her dead father. GH Spoilers Wild...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for December 2022 reveal that danger and heartache is looming for many Port Charles citizens.
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: The Hot Seat And A Clash
GH spoilers weekly update for November 28 – December 2, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of the hot seat and a clash. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week, Britt Westbourne (Kelly...
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
General Hospital cast troubles continue as Stephen A Smith has Covid for a second time in 10 months
Stephen A Smith as Brick with Maurice BenardGeneral Hospital Wiki. Sportscaster and actor Stephen A Smith portrays Brick on General Hospital and has said he almost died when he had COVID about a year ago Last week it was announced that he had contracted the coronavirus for a second which makes him the 15th cast member to have dealt with Covid or other serious issues since January. Every month this year there has been sickness or tragedy related to those associated with the ABC soap cast and some fans call it a GH curse.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Dec. 5-9 Spoilers: Bill And Liam Face Off--Hope Blasts Thomas-- Ridge Decides
Thomas will feel the heat this week on Bold and the Beautiful.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 5 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will fire Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but not before disowning him as a member of the Forrester clan. Soap Dirt reported that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will argue with his dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), about putting the sword necklace on. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will blast Thomas for his shady move and vows to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from him.
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
