Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO