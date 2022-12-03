Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Cleveland, EDGE, Tiffin Dragons
Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman, Boost Tight End Depth and Release Former Fourth-Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to the active roster on Tuesday. The second-year pro has nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average) in three games this season. He also has five punts inside the 20-yard line. Cincinnati also signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the...
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Pirates win top pick in baseball’s first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates won baseball's first draft lottery Tuesday night and will get the top pick of eligible amateur players in July. The Washington Nationals will select second after finishing last season with the worst record in the major leagues at 55-107. The Detroit Tigers will choose third. “Every once...
Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team
Oklahoma’s favorite quarterback has found his new home. Former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield, just one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for at least the...
Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience
Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
Bears Who Need More Playing Time After Bye Week
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been asked at least two or three times so far since the current six-game losing streak began about getting a look at more inexperienced players. The question almost seems comical because of the large number of inexperienced players they've already had to use due to injuries on defense, or on offense due to injuries or inadequate play.
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Declaration About Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season. Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase. "He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase...
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will look to win back-to-back games against Los Angeles based teams this week. Following their dominating win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will need to turn their attention quickly to their Week 14 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-9). In a...
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
James Harden Praises Young Rockets Star on Monday
Before the Houston Rockets turned into a tanking team banking on the high-end upside from inexperienced players, they were headlined by one of the NBA’s most notable stars James Harden. Following an eight-year tenure, Harden grew disgruntled. Eight games into his ninth season with the Rockets, Harden forced his...
Winners and Losers From the Bengals’ 27-24 Win Over the Chiefs
The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a massive game on Sunday, positioning themselves in a good spot in the AFC playoff race. Burrow was simply amazing against the Chiefs. He threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added a score and 46 more yards on the ground. This was the Bengals' biggest game of the season and he stepped up big time. He’s now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and is undoubtably one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast and rallied late to beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow played like a superstar and his supporting cast delivered in a major way. Cincinnati improves to 8-4 on the season. They've won four-straight games. Here are some postgame...
Pat Freiermuth Continues to Prove Steelers Right
After watching the travesty that was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line last season, there was a portion of the fanbase that was still annoyed that Kevin Colbert opted to select a tight end before shoring up the offensive line. Still, Pat Freiermuth had a productive rookie season, catching seven touchdown passes which tied Eric Green for the most touchdown grabs for a rookie in a Steelers uniform. In his second act, Freiermuth just keeps leveling up, proving himself to be a dynamic weapon while proving the Steelers made the right decision last April.
