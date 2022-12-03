ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

DOLPHINS (8-3) at 49ERS (7-4)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Levi’s Stadium

TV: Fox (Chs. 7 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 29 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 8-3 in his first season as a head coach; Kyle Shanahan is 50-48, including playoffs, in his sixth head coaching season overall and with the 49ers.

Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the 49ers, 8-6, including Super Bowl 19, and have won four of the last five meetings.

Weather: 59 degrees, 68 percent humidity, 7 mph winds, 18 percent chance of precipitation.

Line: The Dolphins are an 4-point underdogs; the over/under is 46 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Out: OL Austin Jackson (ankle); Doubtful: OT Terron Armstead (pectoral/toe); Questionable: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle); Reserve/PUP list: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (triceps), S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; 49ers — Out: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee); Questionable: OT Trent Williams (back), WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps), OL Spencer Buford (ankle), DL Charles Omenihu (knee); Injured reserve: QB Trey Lance (ankle) among six players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins put their five-game winning streak on the line against a 49ers team that has won four straight. ...

McDaniel goes against Shanahan, his longtime mentor. The two have been on the same coaching staffs for 14 seasons, including the last five with Shanahan as head coach in San Francisco and McDaniel his offensive coordinator last season and run-game coordinator before that. ...

The Dolphins will likely play without both starting tackles as they face the 49ers’ top-ranked run defense, top-ranked total defense and St. Thomas Aquinas High product Nick Bosa and his 11 1/2 sacks. ...

San Francisco also has injury concerns of its own with tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Trent Williams questionable — Williams after leaving Friday’s practice with back spasms. ...

Miami will stay out west following the game for a week of practice in California ahead of the following Sunday night game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Hurricanes standout cornerback DJ Ivey declares for NFL draft

Miami Hurricanes standout cornerback DJ Ivey will try his luck in the professional ranks next season. Ivey, a fifth-year senior, declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday, announcing the move on his Instagram account. “Very grateful for the opportunity to play at the University of Miami,” Ivey wrote. “It was an experience! I was blessed to meet and create bonds that’ll never be broken. I want to ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins, without Armstead, faced 49ers with backup tackles; SF’s Nick Bosa goes on sack spree

When the Miami Dolphins officially ruled left tackle Terron Armstead out ahead of their game against the 49ers on Sunday, that meant they would face San Francisco’s top-ranked defense and star pass rusher Nick Bosa with backup tackles Brandon Shell and Greg Little. Armstead’s pectoral strain, combined with right tackle Austin Jackson already ruled out on Friday with his ankle injury, put the ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins fall to 49ers and backup QB Brock Purdy, ending Miami’s five-game win streak

The pupil could not top the mentor, even as the mentor lost his starting quarterback. It went from a win that would be difficult to pull off on the road against a really good team to one that felt like the Miami Dolphins should get — once the San Francisco 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo — and finally a comeback Miami couldn’t complete with an ugly ending. With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Five ways for Dolphins to beat 49ers in Sunday showdown

It’s December and the stakes start to rise in good part because the Dolphins are playing games with consequence. The other part is San Francisco is a top opponent on Sunday. Here are five ways the Dolphins, 4-point underdogs, can win: 1. Play to your strengths. The 49ers are the top rushing defense in the league. They’re the 11th-ranked pass defense. That matches up nicely to the Dolphins ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: That first play explained McDaniel’s offense; was Armstead a good free-agent buy? — 5 thoughts on Dolphins

When people praise the Dolphins offensive system under Mike McDaniel, there’s a short answer to understanding why. It’s that first play on Sunday against San Francisco. It underlines how strategy meshes with personnel in a good way. For starters, it showed good thinking during the week and how the coaches found ways to move their chess pieces after watching San Francisco’s top-rated defense. ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins remain firmly in control of playoff hopes with Chargers, Bills next

Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a disappointing one for the Miami Dolphins, especially since the Kansas City Chiefs also lost, meaning the Dolphins would’ve been up to No. 1 in the AFC had they won. Instead, the 33-17 defeat bumped Miami (8-4) down to second in the division and No. 6 in the AFC playoff picture. The division-rival Buffalo Bills now lead the AFC East and the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Grading the Dolphins’ 33-17 loss to 49ers; plus stock up, stock down

The Miami Dolphins began their difficult stretch of the schedule, which lived up to its billing in a 33-17 loss at San Francisco. It’s important not to overreact. It’s only one game, and the Dolphins (8-4) remain in good position to secure their first playoff berth since 2016. But there’s no denying the Dolphins’ five-game winning streak ended in rude fashion as the 49ers’ made quarterback Tua ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Where is the run game? Why didn’t Dolphins trade Gesicki when they had the chance?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Why the [heck] did we run the ball 8 times in a close enough game where Tua was clearly struggling a little bit?? – Andrew McGuire on Twitter Q: Why so few runs? On third and two in 4th quarter should have run twice. – Mark Berger ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A lost Sunday with a Tua we hadn’t seen and Dolphins defense that wasn’t seen

That face. That furious one Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made in the fourth quarter as he delivered a blow-torch of verbiage at referees and raked his hair like you’d claw your way out of a prison block. We’d never seen that frustrated, football face this year. We saw it Sunday when tight end Mike Gesicki’s catch was rightfully ruled an incompletion in the fourth quarter and hope ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins to play Saturday night game at Bills; sign former No. 1 pick with Austin Jackson going on IR

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 15 game at the division-rival Buffalo Bills will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 in an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, the NFL announced Monday. It was originally scheduled for Sunday. It was one of five matchups the NFL had left open to either take one of three slots that Saturday or play the following Sunday. Ravens at Browns will be played at 4:30 p.m. that Saturday with Colts at ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins must get better after this 49ers loss, and they say that’s exactly what they’ll do

As Dolphins players searched for answers through the disappointment and confusion of Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there was one conclusion in the postgame locker room — they must do better. All of them. “We’ve just got to stick together,” cornerback Xavien Howard said. “We’ve just got to keep it going. There’s nobody to blame or anything like that. We just have to keep it ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Where have the Heat’s hunger games gone?

Q: Ira, this version of the Heat has no identity. They play with no urgency, lethargic. It’s time to blow it up, now or in the offseason? – Juan. A: Well those certainly are decidedly different approaches, with it far simpler to achieve such a goal in the offseason, when Tyler Herro is trade eligible and Kyle Lowry is on an expiring contract. Heat identity typically has been about the will, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Haywood Highsmith making gains in a season when little was guaranteed

If there were any doubts about Haywood Highsmith’s focus, they were answered Thursday. Amid a reemergence in the Miami Heat’s rotation, the 25-year-old forward reached a guarantee date on his $1.8 million 2022-23 salary. And he had no idea. “I didn’t even realize it at all,” the 6-foot-7 forward said, with the Heat completing their four-game trip Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy