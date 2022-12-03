Does your workplace stack up? Deadline approaching to enter your business in the Top Workplaces competition

Time is about to run out for South Florida companies to enter the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Top Workplaces 2023 competition, a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace environments and company cultures.

If you want nominate the organization where you work, you need to hurry. The deadline to enter is Dec. 9, 2022.

The survey feedback gives insights to company managements about what makes their organizations unique. And it gives them a fresh take on how they can improve day-to-day and long-term relationships with employees.

This is the ninth year of the South Florida Top Workplaces awards program. So far, more than 260 employers in the tri-county area have signed up to participate. Last year 176 organizations were surveyed, representing 40,271 employees. A total of 128 organizations were recognized.

This year’s program offers some unusual challenges after two years of uncertainty as managements and employees sought to adopt long-term strategies for coping with COVID-19, and red-flag terms such as the “Great Resignation” and “Quiet Quitting” (becoming less psychologically invested in work) which are growing more prevalent on the employment relations scene.

And here’s another new challenge that was absent last year: Rampant inflation. Workers want raises and better benefits to help them keep pace with the surging cost of living.

Nationwide, Energage, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s research partner for the project, conducted Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021.

The rules

Through Dec. 9, employees can nominate their own employer or another private- or public-sector organization as a Top Workplace — and tell us why.

Any organization in the public, private, nonprofit or government sectors with 35 or more employees in South Florida is eligible to participate in the forthcoming program.

The workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. The survey period runs through January 2023. The results will be disclosed next spring.

The phone number for nominations is 954-666-0786. To place nominations online, go to topworkplaces.com/nominate/SunSentinel .

Staff writer David Lyons can be reached at dvlyons@SunSentinel.com