Lax Florida sex trafficking laws pose grave danger to kids | Editorial

The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation created this public awareness poster, a version of which hotels are required to place post in an area accessible to employees. Florida Department of Business/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

In a four-part series and a podcast, the Sun Sentinel’s investigation team has laid out the results of a year-long investigation of child sex trafficking in Florida and exposed how lax state laws and a privatized foster care system not only fail to prevent this most vile of crimes, but in fact encourage it.

More than 6,600 hotels and other rental properties have received more than 14,000 citations for violating a 2019 law meant to clamp down on women and girls being trafficked in hotel rooms. Not a single one has paid a fine. By law, all were allowed by the Department of Business & Professional Regulation to take remedial steps, as if the victims were no different from sanitation problems in a restaurant.

As is often the case, the responsibility for this shocking reality can be traced to the Florida Legislature, where sex trafficking victims don’t have well-paid lobbyists but hotels do.

The law passed in 2019 (HB 851) was a political compromise deliberately weakened to coddle the hotel industry, one of the state’s most powerful special interests and a reliable contributor to legislators’ campaigns with a stable of lobbyists at the Capitol.

A year earlier, Sen. Lauren Book, D-Davie, herself a child sexual abuse victim, filed a stronger bill (SB 1044) that would have allowed trafficking victims to sue hotels and motels that willingly and knowingly allowed trafficking on their premises. That legislation sailed through its first two of three committee hearings before Book pulled it from its last committee and attached it as an amendment to a bill on the Senate floor.

Fear of lawsuits

As Book tried to push through her version, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, a trade group for Disney and other powerful hotel interests, claimed it would subject hotels to unfounded lawsuits.

The bill had guardrails against such lawsuits by immunizing hotels that had training programs for employees. Nevertheless, Republican senators, some of whom had supported the bill in committee hearings, killed Book’s last-minute attempt to pass her bill.

The 2019 version that became law no longer included language about trafficking lawsuits and it watered down fines so they could be avoided through corrective actions.

Instead of falsely accusing teachers of being “groomers,” perhaps our leaders in Tallahassee could do something meaningful about actual groomers in their districts and take a fresh look at the 2018 legislation. At the very least, they should authorize severe fines for sleazy hotels that don’t comply with the state’s trafficking laws, if a protected industry’s fear of nuisance lawsuits is too great for them.

The causes are many. Teens languish in foster group homes because foster parents prefer young children. Homes are often located in poor neighborhoods. Employees are poorly paid in part because reimbursement rates are too low.

A failed system

This crisis has been many years in the making.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush was a privatization evangelist, shifting whole services from the state government to private profit-motivated contractors during his eight years in office. But in many cases, one way to keep profits high in services traditionally provided by government is to make sure those services are doled out as cheaply as possible. One government service privatized in the Bush era was the foster care system after his election in 1998.

In perhaps the most damning revelation of the series, entitled Innocence Sold , reporters Brittany Wallman, David Fleshler and Spencer Norris showed that “when Florida’s child welfare system takes in a girl, the odds she will be trafficked for sex increase.” That’s an unconscionable indictment of the status quo.

Horrifyingly, after a 2018 federal law cut funding to foster group homes to discourage their use, the state Department of Children and Families in 2020 broadly redefined the risk of human trafficking to distort its definition, allowing those homes to stay open. (The federal law granted an exception to foster group home funding for those at risk of trafficking.)

As our series documented, group homes are magnets for child trafficking, and Florida has perpetuated their existence to keep the federal money flowing. Prior to the 2018 federal law, only four foster group homes in Florida catered to children at risk of trafficking. As of November 2022, there were 146, according to DCF. The department should offer new rules that determine who is at risk of trafficking based on real risks, not an eye toward federal funding.

The Sun Sentinel’s groundbreaking reporting also showed how vulnerable young girls are easy prey for traffickers. Five years ago, 15-year-old Sophie Reeder left her Fort Lauderdale home and never returned. Life at home was tense. Messages on her cell phone described commercial sex acts. The series showed the city police department’s missing persons unit is overwhelmed with cases. Police waited seven weeks before searching the home of a possible suspect in Sophie’s disappearance. It’s five years later, and Sophie Reeder has not been found.

One solution is clear: Florida must find a way to end or at least severely limit group foster homes in Florida. This will require greater funding for foster care agencies, and greater oversight by the Department of Children and Families (which will also require more funding).

But at a time when state leaders are boasting about $20 billion in reserves sitting in a bank, unspent, to not address this scandal is a disgusting dereliction of duty. Protecting kids from sexual exploitation is a core government function.

So much education and outreach has been conducted on the issue of child trafficking that police in Florida should not be busy locking up minors for crimes associated with their own victimhood. But as the fourth part in the Sun Sentinel investigation shows, that’s not the case. Our investigations team found that victims of human trafficking have been routinely arrested and charged as criminals. But they are not criminals, they are victims, and they desperately need the state’s help.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .