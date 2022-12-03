Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Shop local with Madison Magazine gift guides
There are so many ways to shop local this holiday season — or get creative and make your own gifts. We compiled a few local gift guides so you can sit back with cookies and a hot cocoa while we do the heavy lifting of finding just the right spots to shop. There’s bound to be something made right here in Wisconsin that will please everyone on your list.
Channel 3000
Alice L. Gartmann
Madison – Alice L. Gartmann, 80, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from the complications of COPD. She was born on March 30, 1942, in Madison, WI., to Ernest and Edith Rist. Alice was married to Harold M....
Channel 3000
Susan Elizabeth Yapp
MADISON – Susan Elizabeth Yapp, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 7, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Jerome and Della (Pertzborn) Laufenberg. Susan graduated from LaFolette High School in 1969 and went Edgewood College for a master’s degree...
Channel 3000
Beverly R. Clason
Beverly Regina Clason, age 77, passed away on December 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 12, 1945, to Willard and Henrietta (Juris) Marten and grew up in Cross Plains in the Township of Berry. Bev grew up on a farm and spent...
Channel 3000
Queen of the bootleggers
In this 1931 photo by Angus B. McVicar, Jennie Justo — Madison’s most famous bootlegger, whose name graces a bottle of sorghum whiskey at Old Sugar Distillery today — hugs her mother (on the left) goodbye before serving a year in jail. Justo came home from the Milwaukee House of Corrections, got arrested again and served another 10 months. After her second release, her hometown supporters threw her a parade.
Channel 3000
Richard Emerson
Richard Emerson, age 82, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 2, 2022. Dick was born on July 28, 1940, in Madison and lived his entire life in the DeForest. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mollyann; parents Earl and...
Channel 3000
Lyle Vincent Fink
MOUNT HOREB / JANESVILLE – Lyle Vincent Fink, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Cornelius and Gladys (Smith) Fink. Lyle graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1954. He married...
Channel 3000
Robert E. Lord
Sun Prairie – Robert E. Lord, age 78, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1944, to Edwin M. Lord and Helen T. Kaul Lord, and was the sixth of their seven children. He was raised in Lone Rock, Wisconsin. Bob served with...
Channel 3000
Lawrence Edward Hanko
Lawrence “Larry” Hanko, age 91, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Lawrence was born September 6, 1931 to Joseph and Helen “Nellie” (Dooley) Hanko in Cazenovia, Wisconsin. He was married to Belva Hutchens on July 26, 1952. He was employed by BF Goodrich and later retired from McCormick Lumber. After his retirement, he worked for Tommy Bartlett.
Channel 3000
Timothy L. Gasner
Timothy Lee “Big Tim” Gasner, age 65 of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born in Madison on January 5, 1957, the son of Jackie “Jack” and Phyllis Gasner. Tim graduated from Monona Grove High School...
Channel 3000
Pamela Lynn Schroeder
MADISON- Pamela Lynn Schroeder passed away at Sage Meadows Assisted Living in Middleton on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 63. She suffered for the last few years with dementia, losing her battle way too soon. She was born on March 5, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Alfred and Alta (Schenkel) Schroeder.
Channel 3000
Pamela Eileen Bennett
MADISON – With one last whisper of “I love you,” our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Pamela Eileen “Pam” Bennett, age 90, entered her Heavenly Father’s arms, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Pam was born on...
Channel 3000
Barbara “Buffy” Kay Jordan
Madison – Barbara Kay (Buffy) Jordan died of heart complications at the University of Wisconsin Hospital on Saturday, November 26. Buffy was born on November 10, 1943, the daughter of Richard Post and Agnes McCoy Post, married her high school friend Bill Jordan on June 4, 1966, and lived most of her life in Madison, with periods of residence in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Reston, Virginia and Denton, Texas as Bill pursued a career in botany, and eventually returned to Madison to work as outreach manager at the UW Arboretum.
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” J. Hammes
Robert J. “Bob” Hammes, 74, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. A family celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Adalbert Anton “Bud” Mautz
MADISON – Adalbert Anton “Bud” Mautz, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Oak Park Place. He was born on April 3, 1930, in Columbus, Wis. the son of Adalbert Mautz and Antonia (Sutter) Mautz. Bud was born and grew up in...
Channel 3000
Sally Jean Luxton
Sally Jean Luxton, 65, of Spring Green, passed away suddenly on December 2, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born on November 30, 1957, the daughter of Lawrence and Eleanor Luxton of rural Ithaca. Sally graduated from Ithaca High School in 1976. She loved spending time cooking, baking, and...
Channel 3000
Lloyd Eugene Lea
COTTAGE GROVE – Lloyd Eugene Lea, age 96, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing home in Stoughton, Wis. Lloyd was born on Oct. 15, 1926, in Dane County, Wis., the son of Oscar and Marie (Swenby) Lea. He married Mary Molitor on Sept 2, 1967; they had two children and later divorced.
Channel 3000
Sharon Lynn Fillnow
MADISON – Sharon Lynn Fillnow, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on Oct. 6, 1947, the daughter of Wilbur and Peggy (Guess) Cox. Sharon graduated from Crown Point High School in 1966. She worked as an event manager for the University of Wisconsin for many years until her retirement.
Channel 3000
Cheryl Lynn (Greiner) Bloom
Cheryl Lynn (Greiner) Bloom, 71, of Platteville, WI, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI, following a brief illness. A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, from 9 – 11 AM at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, in Platteville, with a scripture service at 11:00 AM Christian burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Roseann Mae Pecore
Roseann Pecore, age 76, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 117 North Juneau Street, Lyndon Station, with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00.
Comments / 0