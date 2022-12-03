Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Ice Cream Is Being Recalled in Multiple States — Here’s What You Need to Know
I scream, you scream, we all scream about another ice cream recall. This time, Weis Markets — the Mid-Atlantic food retailer — has notified customers of a recall for one of its ice cream products. According to the recall announcement, the company has recalled 108 containers of Weis...
Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida
“Oh great another thing to worry about.”
Texas continues to lead U.S. energy production powered by oil and natural gas
(The Center Square) – Texas continues to lead the U.S. in energy production, led by the oil and natural gas industry. In 2021, Texas crude oil accounted for 43% of all U.S. production and 25% of all marketed natural gas production. Texas also has the greatest number of crude...
Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad
ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
Government-sponsored home equity theft robs the elderly and poor of millions of dollars
If you owe someone $14, should they be entitled to take a $100 bill out of your wallet and keep the change? Obviously not. Yet in a dozen states and the nation’s capital, the government collects delinquent real estate taxes that way. Take, for example, 93-year-old Geraldine Tyler. When...
Report: Maine permits 'equity theft' from homeowners
(The Center Square) – Maine is among a handful of states that allow local governments and investors to "steal" equity from homeowners who have fallen behind on their property taxes, according to a new report. The report by the nonprofit Pacific Legal Foundation found that Maine and 11 other states, plus Washington, D.C., have laws on the books that allow local governments or private investors to take more than what is owed from homeowners who are facing default on their property taxes. ...
Migrant relocation program draws another legal challenge
TALLAHASSEE - Accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of an "attempt to legalize state-sponsored harassment," immigrant-advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging an "unauthorized alien" relocation program approved by state lawmakers earlier this year.The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due process and equal-protection rights.The Florida Legislature, at DeSantis' request, steered $12 million in the state budget to the Department of Transportation "for implementing a program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law."The money for the program, which didn't appear in early versions of the state budget during the 2022 legislative session,...
Democrats’ new presidential calendar may invite chaos. Iowa, New Hampshire vow to rebel
Both Iowa and New Hampshire have vowed to follow their state laws and hold their presidential nominating processes first, risking punishment.
Battles Brew Over the Power to Choose Who to Prosecute
This is The Marshall Project’s new Closing Argument newsletter, a weekly deep dive into a key criminal justice issue from reporter Jamiles Lartey. Want this delivered to your inbox? Subscribe to future newsletters here. Odds are you’ve broken the law this week. Maybe you’ve texted while driving, jaywalked or...
