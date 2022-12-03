DCHS Culinary Arts Program offers opportunities, life skills to students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in Bristol
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This Weekend
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?
Kingsport Times-News
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Kingsport Times-News
Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimmin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools earn Level 5 in academic growth, but lower middle school and attendance ratings
BLOUNTVILLE — The good news about the Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 academic year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level...
cardinalnews.org
New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Kingsport Times-News
EHS Naval cadets help celebrate Samuel Carter Day in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Naval cadets of Elizabethton High School will be observing Samuel P. Carter Military Heritage Day. In recognition of the military heritage of Carter County, all students in the Elizabethton City School System will be greeted each morning with a profile of a currently serving Elizabethton native.
supertalk929.com
Sullivan Heights Staff Member Stabbed On Campus, According To Automated Call To Parents
In an update to a story we reported on Monday, an automated call to parents’ of students at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport says a staff member was stabbed at the school Monday morning. In the statement, School Superintendent, Dr. Evelyn Rafalowski told parents and families the staff member had been injured as a result of a stab wound from an X-acto hobby knife. The message goes on to say the staff member is doing well but had not yet identified the responsible person. All students remained in classrooms at the time of the incident, and the Sheriff’s Department says in an earlier report there was no evidence to suggest that a student was involved. This is a developing story and are awaiting for additional information from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
supertalk929.com
Active investigation underway into Monday incident at Sullivan Heights Middle School
A report from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office says an active investigation is continuing into the injury of a staff member Monday afternoon at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport. Police were called to the Moreland Drive campus around 11:30. The statement said the agency is determining how the staff...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
Kingsport Times-News
Eliabethton Library Adult Services announced December events
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off”, a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU student pharmacist named World Powerlifting Champion in three categories
Earning a Doctor of Pharmacy degree is a heavy lift for most student pharmacists, but East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy second-year student Brie Levy’s strength goes well beyond the classroom. Levy, from Chattanooga, was recently named a World Powerlifting Champion in three categories for her...
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel BMA reviews the first draft of a parks and recreation master plan
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman has received a copy of the first draft of a park and recreation master plan, which includes all the improvements they could make to the city park and stage/Main Street area. The plan was presented before the BMA’s...
wcyb.com
Holiday tours being offered at historic Bristol home
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — This holiday season, you have a chance to see how a family in Bristol, Virginia, may have lived and decorated their home for Christmas in 1873. The historic Pleasant Hill home is located on Johnson Street in Bristol. It's considered one of the oldest houses in the city, and was home to the Wood family.
Kingsport Times-News
Tuesday update: Sullivan Heights Middle staff member stabbed with 'hobby knife'
KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member on Monday. The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton VFW adopts local national guard unit
ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Cpt. Lynn H. Folsom VFW Post 2166 have formally presented their pledge of support to the commander and first sergeant of Elizabethton’s local Army National Guard unit, the 776th Support Maintenance Company. Under a program called “Adopt-A-Unit” the officers and members of Post 2166 voted to formalize their support for the local military unit to support both the soldiers and family members.
Kingsport Times-News
Saint Nick to share history, ‘total blessing’ of the Santa Train
KINGSPORT — Don Royston had no formal training before playing the role of Santa Claus for the famed Appalachian Christmas tradition the Santa Train. He took to his red suit and beard for the first time in 1999 knowing he’d need to bellow “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas” in true Saint Nick fashion. But little did he know of the memories and blessings the role would bring him for the next 20 years.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Kingsport Times-News
Angie Hyche: Stop giving (meaningless) gifts
The original version of this article was published in the Dec. 1, 2019, edition of the Kingsport Times News. I fully expect some controversy with this article. I may even be likened to Ebenezer Scrooge, that archetype of misers, for daring to write it. Though I don’t relish negative reactions, I believe Joel Waldfogel’s 2009 book “Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t Buy Presents for the Holidays,” is worthy of inclusion in a discussion of holiday gift giving. (By the way, I am only scratching the surface of this well-written and comical book.)
