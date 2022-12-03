Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Jessie Buckley of ‘Women Talking’ to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)
Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated Irish actress soon to be seen in theaters in the Sarah Polley written and directed drama Women Talking, is getting saluted at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, is set for March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterCBC Execs Talk Inclusive Storytelling to Reflect Changing Canada: "We Have to Double Down"How 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Grew Out of the Internet's Subconscious'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Writer-Director Cooper Raiff on Directing Himself:...
