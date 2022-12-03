Sports betting is not currently legal anywhere in the Golden State. That includes all formats across retail, online and mobile. However, at least one sports betting initiative will be placed on the state’s November 2022 ballot to be voted on by the public. Even though the state has so far chosen not to regulate and tax the industry, major DFS sites such as DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, and Fantasy Draft operate in California in a gray area. Some fantasy games are free to play but can involve real money prizes. The best California Fantasy Sites – Decemberv 2022 Find out more about the best sports...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO