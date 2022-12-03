"Curating the art of Miami University" is the fourth episode of the fall semester of The Miami Student's podcast, Behind the Brick, which is released on Fridays. In this episode your host, Babs Dwyer, speaks with Miami University Art Curator, Jason Shaiman, about all sorts of topics from what his work day to day looks like to how YOU can get more involved with The Miami Art Museum.

OXFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO