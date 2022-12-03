ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamistudent.net

‘The teachers of our future’: How Miami is combating the local teacher shortage

Miami University and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) announced the expansion of their partnership within the Transformative Educators Advocating Change (TEACh) Cincinnati program this fall. The program addresses the teacher shortage within CPS and nationwide, while also contributing to the growth and development of student education. Through the program, CPS high...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Behind the Brick - Curating the art of Miami University

"Curating the art of Miami University" is the fourth episode of the fall semester of The Miami Student's podcast, Behind the Brick, which is released on Fridays. In this episode your host, Babs Dwyer, speaks with Miami University Art Curator, Jason Shaiman, about all sorts of topics from what his work day to day looks like to how YOU can get more involved with The Miami Art Museum.
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Ohana Island Grill brings a taste of the islands to Oxford

On Sunday night, as I was checking all the emails I refused to look at over Thanksgiving break, I noticed an interesting message from Oxford To You. The email was promoting a new restaurant in Oxford, called Ohana Island Grill. I’ve never clicked on an email from Oxford To You so quickly.
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy