Cheryl E Preston

Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley who was best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers has passed away. Today reports that her children said the cause of death was cancer that was only recently discovered. According to Wikipedia Alley had colon cancer. Her family released the following statement on Twitter.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jessica Chastain’s reign continues as ‘George and Tammy’ sets a Showtime record and ‘A Doll’s House’ eyes its Broadway premiere

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon have set a record 50-years in the making with the debut of their newest emotional Showtime hit series, George & Tammy. After debuting on Sunday, Dec. 4, the numbers are in, and Showtime is calling it the most-watched premiere in almost 50 years of Showtime’s existence. The series drew in the likes of 3.3 million same day and live broadcast viewers, and we can’t say we’re surprised.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
Albany Herald

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Recap: Who Went Home and Who Made it into the Finale

With the exception of next week’s announcement of the winner of season 22 of The Voice, Tuesday night’s results show had the most tension to date as it revealed which five of the remaining eight artists would make it through to the finale. Monday night’s performance show was...
theatrely.com

Sammi Cannold-Directed EVITA Is Coming to American Repertory Theatre

What’s new, Massachusetts?! The Sammi Cannold-directed production of Evita is heading to American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge next year. The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock musical will run May 14–July 16, 2023, at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square. The musical follows the equally adored and reviled Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to become first lady of Argentina before her death at 33.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Albany Herald

‘Willow’: Hannah Waddingham’s Hubert Helps Elora in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Willow is welcoming a familiar face to its third episode arriving December 7 as Ted Lasso favorite Hannah Waddingham joins the show as Hubert. In an exclusive first look at Waddingham’s appearance, the clip, above, sees her character Hubert introduced on a chance meeting with Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). Rushing into a clearing, Elora approaches Hubert and her companion Anne (Caoimhe Farren), breathless and desperate, she looks up to the women who are quick to welcome her.

