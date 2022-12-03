ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

NSP investigating Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night. Preliminary information shows that a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday. After a short time, the vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County. The driver of the Toyota was ejected during the crash and transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Jury convicts Donald Anthony of murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A verdict has been reached in the Donald Anthony murder trial. A Hall County District Court jury came back Monday morning with guilty on all charges for the 35-year-old Grand Island man. Anthony faced three charges stemming from the February 15 stabbing death of Said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a traffic crash that killed two teenagers nearly one year ago. Adams County District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced 33-year-old Anthony Pingel to at least 38 years in prison on five separate charges, including two counts of felony manslaughter.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder

A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island. The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Life-saving Narcan nasal spray kits available at Holdrege, Alma pharmacies

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Fulmer Pharmacy in Holdrege and Hays Pharmacy in Alma.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Holiday Light Festival will shine soon at Yanney Heritage Park

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the fifth annual Holiday Light Festival from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park. Thirty-six businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower and through part of The Gardens at Yanney Park.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays

HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
HOLDREGE, NE

