Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
NSP investigating Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night. Preliminary information shows that a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday. After a short time, the vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County. The driver of the Toyota was ejected during the crash and transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman loses $15,000 in romance scheme that stretched on for years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a woman lost about $15,000 to a romance scheme. It happened over the past two years and wasn’t reported until Monday, police said. Right now, there are no details on who took the money or where they might...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Jury convicts Donald Anthony of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A verdict has been reached in the Donald Anthony murder trial. A Hall County District Court jury came back Monday morning with guilty on all charges for the 35-year-old Grand Island man. Anthony faced three charges stemming from the February 15 stabbing death of Said...
WOWT
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a traffic crash that killed two teenagers nearly one year ago. Adams County District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced 33-year-old Anthony Pingel to at least 38 years in prison on five separate charges, including two counts of felony manslaughter.
Kearney Hub
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island. The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Kearney Hub
Life-saving Narcan nasal spray kits available at Holdrege, Alma pharmacies
HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Fulmer Pharmacy in Holdrege and Hays Pharmacy in Alma.
Kearney Hub
Holiday Light Festival will shine soon at Yanney Heritage Park
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the fifth annual Holiday Light Festival from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7-17 at Yanney Heritage Park. Thirty-six businesses and organizations will decorate trees and open areas along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower and through part of The Gardens at Yanney Park.
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Kearney church offers Blue Christmas prayer service, open to anyone in need of comfort
KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St. will offer a Blue Christmas prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service is for people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, going through a significant lifestyle change or are facing the holidays alone.
Kearney Hub
Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays
HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
Kearney Hub
Shelton senior Dru Niemack leaves lasting legacy on the volleyball court
KEARNEY — Dru Niemack will leave Shelton High School as one of the most decorated volleyball players in the school’s history. She has broken the career kills record with 1,370, the season record with 515 kills in 2021 and the game record with 37 kills in a win over Alma last season.
Comments / 0