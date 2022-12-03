Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
WKRN
Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville
A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville.
WKRN
VIDEO: Cheatham County, TN barn set on fire
Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire.
WKRN
Domestic violence trends upwards during holiday season
A Middle Tennessee agency that helps domestic violence victims said cases almost doubled between last November and December; The Family Safety Center has already seen an uptick this year too.
WKRN
Metro Council to consider LPR pilot program
Metro police say the cameras will help them with crimes. However, one organization is against them.
WKRN
'An organized effort to take books off the shelf': Tennessee ranked a top state for school book restrictions
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice once defined obscenity as "you know it when you see it." However, across Tennessee, people are looking at the same books and seeing very different things.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
WKRN
Metro police see record-high number of guns stolen from cars
Metro police said the problem got worse when Tennessee became a constitutional carry state, but now criminals are becoming smarter at targeting gun owners by the type of car they drive.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for December 6, 2022
Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire.
WSMV
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
WKRN
Rise in organized retail thefts
Mayor John Cooper is putting an emphasis on after-school programs, working with over 60 organizations dedicated to "supporting and strengthening the programming options for those Nashville students who spend time after the school day ends."
WKRN
Man arrested on arson, vandalism charges after camper catches fire in Camden
A 54-year-old New Johnsonville man has been arrested on charges of arson and vandalism in connection with a camper fire that broke out over the weekend.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Season to remember
Arson investigation underway after a Cheatham County, TN barn was set on fire.
WKRN
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria
Quick action from an alert employee helped undercover officers promptly respond to a robbery-in-progress at a Cool Springs store Saturday night.
WSMV
Missing Hendersonville teen found
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WKRN
Maury County deputy's vehicle struck at crash scene
A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene.
WKRN
Meet Jax the pit bull mix!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet Jax, a three-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for 146 days. He was an owner surrender, just like Amigo, and after about 5 months is still looking for his new home!. Jax is a big sweetheart who loves to play in...
WKRN
Social justice walk raises awareness in Nashville
A Nashville man took his hundredth walk Sunday as part of a movement he started two-and-a-half years ago that's made its way through the country. A Nashville man took his hundredth walk Sunday as part of a movement he started two-and-a-half years ago that's made its way through the country.
VIDEO: Shoppers, employees witness violent robbery at Tennessee mall
Dramatic moments during holiday shopping at the Cool Springs Galleria were caught on camera as Franklin police confronted suspects armed with sledgehammers who were smashing glass cases as employees and customers looked on.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash
Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.
