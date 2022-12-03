ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury

Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. McConkey caught a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett and came up limping after he was dragged down on the left sideline by 2 LSU defenders. He would not return for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline in street clothes for the 2nd half.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’

ATHENS — If you judged Saturday’s performance by the Georgia football defensive performance by the wow plays, you’d have thought the group had a great day. Chris Smith made a heads-up play to return a blocked kick for a touchdown. Smael Mondon picked off a pass that deflected off an LSU player’s helmet. Jalen Carter picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and flashed a No. 1 pose with his free hand.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA

