dawgnation.com
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff: ‘You’re always going to look’
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter...
Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart
Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
Henry County Daily Herald
UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury
Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. McConkey caught a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett and came up limping after he was dragged down on the left sideline by 2 LSU defenders. He would not return for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline in street clothes for the 2nd half.
Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’
ATHENS — If you judged Saturday’s performance by the Georgia football defensive performance by the wow plays, you’d have thought the group had a great day. Chris Smith made a heads-up play to return a blocked kick for a touchdown. Smael Mondon picked off a pass that deflected off an LSU player’s helmet. Jalen Carter picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and flashed a No. 1 pose with his free hand.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
T.I. Explains Why It Took 3 Years To Open Trap City Cafe In Atlanta
T.I. explains why it took three years to open his new Atlanta restaurant, Trap City Cafe, which is next to the Trap Museum.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Adored Rotating Rooftop Restaurant ‘Polaris’ Is All Set To Reopen
We’re giddy with excitement following a recent announcement from Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency. Their beloved rotating rooftop restaurant & lounge, Polaris, is back this month following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic back in March 2020. The restaurant and hotel posted a video on their socials delving into...
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Student brings 2 guns to high school basketball game, school district says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer confiscated two guns from a student at a high school basketball game on Friday, school leaders say. Hall County School District officials said the student brought the two handguns to a basketball game at Cherokee Bluff High School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
Police now say two teenagers accused of shooting a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were looking for someone to rob on the night of the murder. WSB’s Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett County Jail Friday, where police revealed more details about the...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
Four pastors who spent months counseling Johnny Hunt are drawing criticism from victim advocates and some Southern Bapti...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
Atlanta Daily World
Raphael Warnock Joins D-Nice, Killer Mike For ‘Shop Talk’ Ahead Of Election Day
On the day before Election Day, Sen. Raphael Warnock made his final pitch to voters by making an appearance at the Swag Shop barbershop in Atlanta. Owned by Killer Mike, the barbershop is located in blocks away from Ebenezer Baptist Church where Warnock serves as pastor. Warnock was joined by...
