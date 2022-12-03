ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
