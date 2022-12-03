Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
CT All-American high school soccer players include Lucas Almeida, Samir Dishnica, Gabby Tirado
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cheshire soccer players Samir Dishnica and Gabby Tirado were among Connecticut players named All-American Monday by the United Soccer Coaches this season. Other state players joining Dishnica on the All-American team are: Daniel Istambouli from South Kent, Lucas Almeida...
WWLP 22News
Keeping the history of Dana, Enfield, Greenwich, and Prescott Massachusetts alive
(Mass Appeal) – Most of us today don’t put two seconds of thought into the Quabbin Reservoir but in the 1920’s an engineering feat was deployed and the four communities previously located in the 56,000 acres of land now known as Quabbin Reservoir, were wiped from the map. J.R. Greene, chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of Quabbin, keeps the history alive and he is with me now.
nbcboston.com
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Terrie Wood's reflections on 14 years in Hartford
It’s been a joy beyond words to serve as state representative for Norwalk and Darien since 2009. An extraordinary life experience and one I wouldn’t have missed, despite some initial trepidations. Making an impact. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work together with so many good people...
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
wiltonbulletin.com
Gather55, CT’s first ‘pay what you can’ restaurant, features top chefs, philanthropic mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A unique new restaurant concept in Hartford features menu items designed by a Top Chef contestant and multiple-time James Beard award nominee, a Chopped champion, and two past recipients of the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s “Chef of the Year” honor.
Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By CT Eatery, Thanks Business For 'Most Perfect Pizza'
Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Fac…
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
wiltonbulletin.com
IKEA, Yale Whiffenpoofs team for Christmas concert, buffet in New Haven Friday
The end of 2022 into 2023 will have the Whiffenpoofs, Yale University’s hundred-year-old acapella group, jet setting to performances across the country. But first, the group — which boasts alumni members from Cole Porter to George H.W. Bush’s father, Prescott Bush — will head just a mile or two across town to Long Wharf, where they’ll perform as part of IKEA’s Julbord feast Friday.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT’s Perkatory Coffee Roasters celebrate one year in Branford amid further expansion
Joey Perazella, co-owner of Connecticut’s Perkatory Coffee Roasters, thought, maybe, he just had an expensive hobby. “I was on our couch one night. I looked over to her (his wife Johanna) and said, ‘Hey, I just ordered a roaster’ and that was pretty much it,” he said. “I thought I’d still be working my job.”
Actor David Arquette Spotted In North Jersey
Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey. The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter. Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." to follow Daily Voice...
Yale Daily News
Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street
New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
wiltonbulletin.com
Camren's Thompson's deciding touchdown lifts North Haven into Class MM state championship game
NORTH HAVEN — Camren Thompson doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to carry the ball for North Haven, but he made the most on one of those carries on Sunday afternoon. It was fourth down and goal, a tie game in the fourth quarter with a berth in the Class MM state championship game on the line. The stakes were indeed high.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Third Rural Hospital Asks For Permission To Close Maternity and Delivery Ward
Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health executives made a case for closing the facility’s maternity ward during a Tuesday hearing in which community advocates and some doctors argued the closure would threaten the wellbeing of local mothers and babies. The hearing before a state Office of Health Strategy officer was...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
wiltonbulletin.com
Deep, veteran Quinnipiac men's basketball team off to best start in 53 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s a deep, veteran-laden team that has brought in several key players through the transfer portal and whose distinguishing trait is unselfishness and team play. The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team shares several similarities with the UConn men’s squad...
