Fairfield, CT

WWLP 22News

Keeping the history of Dana, Enfield, Greenwich, and Prescott Massachusetts alive

(Mass Appeal) – Most of us today don’t put two seconds of thought into the Quabbin Reservoir but in the 1920’s an engineering feat was deployed and the four communities previously located in the 56,000 acres of land now known as Quabbin Reservoir, were wiped from the map. J.R. Greene, chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of Quabbin, keeps the history alive and he is with me now.
ENFIELD, CT
nbcboston.com

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

IKEA, Yale Whiffenpoofs team for Christmas concert, buffet in New Haven Friday

The end of 2022 into 2023 will have the Whiffenpoofs, Yale University’s hundred-year-old acapella group, jet setting to performances across the country. But first, the group — which boasts alumni members from Cole Porter to George H.W. Bush’s father, Prescott Bush — will head just a mile or two across town to Long Wharf, where they’ll perform as part of IKEA’s Julbord feast Friday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Actor David Arquette Spotted In North Jersey

Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey. The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter. Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." to follow Daily Voice...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Yale Daily News

Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street

New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ctnewsjunkie.com

Third Rural Hospital Asks For Permission To Close Maternity and Delivery Ward

Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health executives made a case for closing the facility’s maternity ward during a Tuesday hearing in which community advocates and some doctors argued the closure would threaten the wellbeing of local mothers and babies. The hearing before a state Office of Health Strategy officer was...
SHARON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Deep, veteran Quinnipiac men's basketball team off to best start in 53 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s a deep, veteran-laden team that has brought in several key players through the transfer portal and whose distinguishing trait is unselfishness and team play. The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team shares several similarities with the UConn men’s squad...
HAMDEN, CT

