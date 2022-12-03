It was apparent early in the night at NPR Music's 15th anniversary event that Amber Mark fans were in the building. The front row of Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club filled quick to catch her pre-show interview and when I announced her name in the lineup at the top of the evening, the roar was palpable. Not even Mark herself knew to what expect until she saw how many people sang along to "What It Is." "Y'all really know this song," she exclaimed. Those few who were unfamiliar were treated to a crash course through her transcendent debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, an album we've praised since its release in January.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO