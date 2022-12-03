Read full article on original website
NPR
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76. She chronicled the fortunes of working-class people, especially women, with powerful movies such as "American Factory" and "Union Maids." AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs,...
NPR
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
NPR
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
NPR
Welcome Abi Inman - Visuals Community Manager
In a note to programming staff, Keith Jenkins, VP of Music and Visuals Strategy and Nicole Werbeck, Deputy Director of NPR Visuals, made the following announcement:. Please join me in welcoming our new Visuals Community Manager, Abi Inman. Abi will be working with both NPR journalists and our followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to create meaningful experiences on those platforms. Abi will also work to insure that those communities remain respectful and safe spaces for everyone. Abi will work closely with Caroline Drees and Stacey Foxwell and report to Deputy Director for Visuals, Nicole Werbeck.
NPR
Watch Amber Mark live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
It was apparent early in the night at NPR Music's 15th anniversary event that Amber Mark fans were in the building. The front row of Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club filled quick to catch her pre-show interview and when I announced her name in the lineup at the top of the evening, the roar was palpable. Not even Mark herself knew to what expect until she saw how many people sang along to "What It Is." "Y'all really know this song," she exclaimed. Those few who were unfamiliar were treated to a crash course through her transcendent debut album, Three Dimensions Deep, an album we've praised since its release in January.
NPR
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
How celebrities work their way back into the spotlight after scandals
Celebrities seem to work their way back into the spotlight after scandals, including Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier in 2022. Will Smith's new movie "Emancipation" opened in select theaters this weekend. But perhaps the biggest news was that Smith made the media rounds. These were his first appearances after slapping comic Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Here, Smith is speaking to a reporter at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.
NPR
U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
The stars turned out in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, Tania León and U2 were celebrated for their contributions to American culture. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and a host of...
NPR
A new writer tweeted about a low book signing turnout, and famous authors commiserated
Nearly 40 people had RSVP'd to Chelsea Banning's first official book signing at an Ohio bookstore on Saturday. She told the store owner to brace himself for a full crowd. But when the doors opened for her event, only two showed up. "For a while I felt like I was...
NPR
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason reflects on his career
Audio will be available later today. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason speaks with NPR about growing up in a house filled with music, playing at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, and performing some of his favorite pieces.
