2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting

By Judy Wang, Neshmia Malik
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Two individuals were shot in the head while driving and a woman was caught in crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place in the Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Two Individuals were in a car driving south bound near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m. when a beige SUV approached them and began firing shots towards them.

According to police, a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the head, thigh and armpit. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time after.

A woman, 29, also sustained a gunshot wound to the head, back and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A third man who was caught in the crossfire was found nearby from the shooting after his car struck a parked car. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hsopital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.

WGN News

