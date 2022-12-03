2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two individuals were shot in the head while driving and a woman was caught in crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place in the Austin neighborhood Friday night.
Two Individuals were in a car driving south bound near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m. when a beige SUV approached them and began firing shots towards them.
According to police, a man in his 20s sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the head, thigh and armpit. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time after.‘Lost his life after he served four years for his country’: Father mourns slain Army veteran
A woman, 29, also sustained a gunshot wound to the head, back and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A third man who was caught in the crossfire was found nearby from the shooting after his car struck a parked car. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hsopital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time after.
There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.
