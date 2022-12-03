Read full article on original website
Harrison Smith Has More Interceptions than Any Active NFL Player
Harrison Smith got Sunday’s game against the New York Jets started with a bang for the Minnesota Vikings defense. On the New York Jets opening drive, the Vikings veteran safety recorded his 34th career interception, meaning Smith has more interceptions than any active NFL player. The 34th INT for...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Midweek VT: Elite Level Vikings, Bittersweet Schedule, & a Corner Cure
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. 1) At 10-2, Vikings Do 4...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Give Duke Shelley a Ton of Credit for His Great Compete
Playing corner in the NFL isn’t easy. If forced into action, I’d endeavour to grab as much cloth as close to the line of scrimmage as possible, desperately hoping the zebras get distracted with some other aspect of the game. My foibles aside, there is good reason to keep the attention of the corner situation in Minnesota. Duke Shelley – Minnesota’s CB5 – has been forced to take on a larger role than most expected.
Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Tight Ends
With the college football season coming to an end, we are approaching the always anticipated NFL Draft cycle. Prior to this portion of the NFL calendar’s beginning, we are going over a few of the top players at each position here on PurplePTSD. So far, we’ve discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. Today, we go over the tight end 2023 NFL Draft rankings.
The 49ers Lose Jimmy Garoppolo for the Rest of 2022
The NFC playoff picture has been setting up for a couple weeks now, and a matchup that has begun to seem inevitable is the Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, assuming the two teams make it that far. However, those plans may begin to...
Kevin O’Connell’s Revenge Tour in 2022 Has Gone Perfectly
We’ve talked a lot about revenge tours for players so far this season. Za’Darius Smith opened the year up by getting revenge on the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins got his against Washington earlier this year, and so did Harrison Phillips against the Buffalo Bills. Kevin O’Connell’s revenge tour has gone a little under-the-radar, though, and it’s one that has occurred throughout most of the season.
Vikings Podcast: Talking Ourselves Into It
10-2 feels pretty good, doesn’t it? It’s an elite record, the kind that only gets handed out to teams with a legit shot at making a deep playoff push. Doubts remain, though, mostly due to how the team has been winning. The most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast – makes an effort to offer some insight.
Vikes Beat the Jets in Another Fantastic Finish – A View from the Top
Since 2018, when I no longer secured a media pass to Vikings home games, I hadn’t been inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sundays much. I attended a couple games in my father-in-law’s seats in subsequent seasons but didn’t like the view much, and spent too many moments during the game looking across the field to the press box at my former colleagues and friends with a mixture of sadness and bitterness because I no longer had a table in front of my seat to house my laptop while writing game wraps. I found that watching at home was much more comfortable—and Covid-19 made it easier to justify staying away and giving the tickets to my adult kids.
Questions Answered: Baker Mayfield, Close Game Madness, Akayleb Evans Out
Questions Answered: Baker Mayfield, Close Game Madness, Akayleb Evans Out. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
The Yearning for Respect and Lingering Doubt Among Vikings Fans
Another close win for the men in purple. 10-2 feels pretty good, folks. Nevertheless, would it be fair to say that there is some lingering doubt for Vikings fans? Or, perhaps, is the more dominant feeling one of desire for the rest of the NFL to respect what Minnesota has accomplished? Some combination of both?
The Vikings Situational Defense Was Spectacular in Week 13
It may be a strange sentence after the Minnesota Vikings defense once again gave up over 360 yards of passing offense, and for the fourth consecutive week allowed over 400 yards of total offense, but the Vikings would not have won on Sunday without their defense. As seems to be...
Week 14 NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings Matchup Shuffles Again
After another week of football, the Week 14 NFL playoff picture continues to shuffle around. This includes the Vikings shifting their projected Wild Card matchup from the Washington Commanders to the Seattle Seahawks. Take a look down below to find all the changes from this past weekend. NFC. Philadelphia Eagles...
QB Prospect Connected to Vikings Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Anthony Richardson has been a hot topic of debate among NFL Draft nerds such as yours truly. Will he be a first-round pick? Should he be considered among the top QB prospects? Will he even declare for the draft this year? Well, we may not have answers to the first two questions yet, but the QB prospect that has been connected to the Vikings on multiple occasions has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Jets
This is Episode 173 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the takeaways from MIN-NYJ in Week 13. Particularly, squeaker games, Greg Joseph, and Jalen Reagor are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Reaction to Vikings...
