Cedar Bluff, AL

Calhoun Journal

A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
wbrc.com

Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

CEDAR BLUFF FIRE TRUCK REAR ENDED WHILE ON TRAFFIC DETAIL

At 6:25 this morning a car run into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The driver of the car was an 86 year old male who was shaken up in the mishap. No other injuries were reported. No report on the extent of damages to either vehicle.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wrganews.com

GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week

According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning

On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday December 6th

Rickey Hammett, 44 of Gaylesville, was arrested December 5th at 10:49 PM, charged with domestic violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Toby Hulsey, 44 of Centre, was arrested December 5th at 11:46 AM, charged with a court order by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Justin Bushard, 30...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
alabama.gov

Heavy Rainfall Across North Alabama This Week

CLANTON – Sunday, 4:00 pm December 4, 2022. Several waves of heavy rainfall will affect areas north of I-20 from Monday through early Thursday. Total rainfall amounts from Monday through Tuesday morning will be 1-3 inches, and some areas could receive 3+. There is likely more rain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, which could produce an inch or more rainfall. Flooding is possible, especially since this area is already saturated from the strong to severe storms a few days ago.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Major pill bust at Tallapoosa convenience store

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. - Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said an anonymous tip that led to a major pill bust at a convenience store in Haralson County. Someone told the agents that pills containing Tianeptine, a schedule one drug in Georgia, were being sold at the Tallapoosa store. During...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Precautionary Lockdown in Rome Lifted / Suspect Still at Large

A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School – was lifted at 11:44am Monday, after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call, at nearby Hack’s Carpet on Riverside Parkway. The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a...
ROME, GA

