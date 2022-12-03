Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
weisradio.com
UPDATED: Northeast Alabama Water Repair Work Underway Along Cedar Bluff Causeway
Officials with Northeast Alabama Water District have informed WEIS Radio that the anticipated maintenance work along the Alabama Highway 9 causeway between Cedar Bluff and Centre is now underway. Contractors will be working along the causeway from 6:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, for an estimated 3 weeks. During this...
A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
This Week’s Sports Schedule in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Dec. 5-10 Anniston at Munford, 4 p.m. White Plains vs. Paulding County, 5 p.m.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff’s Christmas Parade Canceled; Piedmont’s & Hokes Bluff’s Rescheduled
Due to the threat of inclement weather, there have been changes to three local Christmas parades scheduled for tonight. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, December 6th. The Town of Cedar Bluff and the City of Piedmont have made the following announcements. From the...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
Alabama family rebuilding after house fire
One local family is rebuilding after a fire that may have been caused by severe weather last week.
wbrc.com
Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
weisradio.com
CEDAR BLUFF FIRE TRUCK REAR ENDED WHILE ON TRAFFIC DETAIL
At 6:25 this morning a car run into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The driver of the car was an 86 year old male who was shaken up in the mishap. No other injuries were reported. No report on the extent of damages to either vehicle.
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
wrganews.com
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
Alabama deputy recognized for ultimate sacrifice 60 years after his death
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — After 60 years, a local sheriff’s deputy is being honored for his sacrifice in the line of duty. Calhoun County Deputy Walter Raymond Hall died in the line of duty on November 20, 1962. Until recently, that record of history was lost. Recently, one of Hall’s relatives contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday December 6th
Rickey Hammett, 44 of Gaylesville, was arrested December 5th at 10:49 PM, charged with domestic violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Toby Hulsey, 44 of Centre, was arrested December 5th at 11:46 AM, charged with a court order by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Justin Bushard, 30...
alabama.gov
Heavy Rainfall Across North Alabama This Week
CLANTON – Sunday, 4:00 pm December 4, 2022. Several waves of heavy rainfall will affect areas north of I-20 from Monday through early Thursday. Total rainfall amounts from Monday through Tuesday morning will be 1-3 inches, and some areas could receive 3+. There is likely more rain in the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, which could produce an inch or more rainfall. Flooding is possible, especially since this area is already saturated from the strong to severe storms a few days ago.
fox5atlanta.com
Major pill bust at Tallapoosa convenience store
TALLAPOOSA, Ga. - Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said an anonymous tip that led to a major pill bust at a convenience store in Haralson County. Someone told the agents that pills containing Tianeptine, a schedule one drug in Georgia, were being sold at the Tallapoosa store. During...
weisradio.com
Precautionary Lockdown in Rome Lifted / Suspect Still at Large
A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School – was lifted at 11:44am Monday, after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call, at nearby Hack’s Carpet on Riverside Parkway. The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a...
Goo Goo Dolls, OAR announce tour stop at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Amphitheatre
The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for 'The Big Night Out' tour next summer — and that includes a stop in Albertville.
