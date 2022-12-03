Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after a short bout with cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom ``Cheers,'' has died at age 71 after a short bout with cancer, her family has announced. The announcement was made on social media by William True and Lillie Parker, Alley's adoptive children with ex-husband Parker Stevenson.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
KESQ
Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dead at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor who played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson as an original cast member of the beloved children’s program “Sesame Street,” has died, according to statements from his family and Sesame Workshop shared on social media. He was 90. “The McGrath family has some sad...
KESQ
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on “Cheers” and films like “Look Who’s Talking,” has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Jessie Buckley of ‘Women Talking’ to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)
Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated Irish actress soon to be seen in theaters in the Sarah Polley written and directed drama Women Talking, is getting saluted at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, is set for March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterCBC Execs Talk Inclusive Storytelling to Reflect Changing Canada: "We Have to Double Down"How 'We're All Going to the World's Fair' Grew Out of the Internet's Subconscious'Cha Cha Real Smooth' Writer-Director Cooper Raiff on Directing Himself:...
KESQ
Adam Sandler still gets emotional singing sweet Chris Farley song
Adam Sandler will always Chris Farley. More than twenty years after Farley’s death, Sandler still gets sad when he sings the “Chris Farley Song,” a song he wrote for his late friend and comedian, who died in December 1997 of a drug overdose at age 33. Sandler...
KESQ
This tattoo removal studio will laser off your Kanye West tattoo for free
A London tattoo studio removal studio is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos as the artist continues to openly promote antisemitism and praise Adolf Hitler. NAAMA, a London-based tattoo removal studio, announced it would be offering the free removal in an Instagram post on November 15. In October, West went on an antisemitic tirade on social media and donned a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which triggered businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga to end their partnerships with the rapper and designer. The comments followed West’s yearslong public lurch toward the far right, including praise for Donald Trump, a longtime obsession with Hitler, and calling slavery a “choice” in interviews.
KESQ
Jill Scott announces ‘Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1’ 23rd anniversary tour
After a 20th-anniversary tour of Jill Scott’s chart-topping album, “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I” was forced to end prematurely due to the pandemic, it will resume. Scott has announced that she’ll be back on the road next year for shows during which she...
Comments / 0