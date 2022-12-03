Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana Beautiful Video ...
Gabby Petito’s parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in an ongoing lawsuit
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie. The post Gabby Petito’s parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in an ongoing lawsuit appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0