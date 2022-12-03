ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, FL

wild941.com

What To Expect At Sippin’ Santa Christmas Pop Up Bar In Dunedin

There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Tampa Bay. Something that’s new to Pinellas this year is the Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin. We went to see what all the hype was about this weekend and it did not disappoint! Here’s everything we tried at Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking

A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
Citrus County Chronicle

Couple had been arguing moments before shooting

A tense and terse verbal altercation ensued moments before a 64-year-old Homosassa man fatally shot his wife Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa in reference to...
HOMOSASSA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
SPRING HILL, FL
villages-news.com

Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million

The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Jackknifed semi closes lanes on I-75 South in Brandon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A jackknifed semi is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Brandon Tuesday morning. It appears the semi collided with a pickup truck and jackknifed near U.S. Highway 301. The incident occurred at about 2:25 am. There is no word on injuries. The crash is blocking the southbound lanes of I-75 and the […]
BRANDON, FL
villages-news.com

Warring couple asks judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages

A warring couple is asking a judge for permission to reunite at their home in The Villages. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, was arrested Nov. 14 after she allegedly bit her husband on the hand during an argument at their home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. Stuart Westerlund, 72, admitted he retaliated and struck his wife in the face. The couple had been drinking and the argument started after he damaged their car after wrapping up a game of golf in Ocala. He was initially taken to the Lifestream Behavioral Center and was arrested upon his release.
THE VILLAGES, FL

