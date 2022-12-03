Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Vogue
The Inside Scoop On Simone Ashley’s Beguiling Hooded Gown
Simone Ashley has had her fair share of fashion moments this year, but her red-carpet appearance at the Fashion Awards was by far one of her best. Dripping head-to-toe in embellishments, courtesy of London-based eveningwear specialist 16Arlington, Simone gave goddess energy as she stepped onto the Royal Albert Hall staircase.
Vogue
Amal Clooney Doubled Up On Glamorous Gowns For The Kennedy Centre Honours
At the 45th annual Kennedy Centre Honours this past weekend, actor George Clooney was honoured for his contributions to American culture alongside singers Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono and Amy Grant. For the special occasion, both George and Amal Clooney showed up to the White House in style. George wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while receiving his medal, while Amal chose an off-the-shoulder silver gown that was encrusted with crystals.
Vogue
Victoria Beckham And Eva Longoria Had A Desperate Housewives Night Out In London
When it comes to preparing for a night out, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria are just like the rest of us. Getting ready for British Vogue’s Forces For Change dinner at The Londoner involved dressing gowns, outfit pictures and pre-drinks, and we can only hope there were Spice Girls hits playing, too.
Vogue
British Vogue’s December Cover Stars Reunite At The Fashion Awards
Every star was dressed to the nines at the Fashion Awards, from Naomi Campbell’s exquisite cape gown by Valentino, to Tilda Swinton looking sleek yet ethereal in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. However, the glamorous occasion was also a gathering of a community of friends and like-minded creatives, aside from the breathtaking looks. And three of the four British Vogue December cover stars were, of course, seated together at the event.
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Buzzy Newcomers Punch Up in Oscar International Film Race
In what has been the widest open Oscars’ international feature category race in years, countries that previously had not been dominant in the category have emerged as strong contenders. For instance, Cambodia sent in Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul,” which debuted at Cannes. The country has been nominated only once in this category, for 2013’s “The Missing Picture.” “Return to Seoul” follows an adoptee who makes a journey of discovery from France to her Korean birth home. Star Park Ji-min makes a striking debut. Before the end of 2022, the film would have played at more than 60 noted festivals and...
Vogue
The Secret To The Perfect Rom-Com Plot? A Wildly Dysfunctional Family
It’s the age-old story: you’re at the opera with the one-handed wolfish brother of your fiancé, whom you’ve just had sex with while your partner visits his dying mother in Sicily, and you bump into your father watching La Bohème with his blusher-down-the-cleavage mistress. Because – and this is where the writer and director of the 1987 box office smash Moonstruck got it so right – there is nothing quite so romantic as a dysfunctional family.
Meghan Markle Gave a Nod to Princess Diana as She Accepted the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award With Prince Harry
Regardless of the many feuds and strained relationships, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still keeping one royal member, the late Princess Diana, always in their thoughts. On Tuesday night, Dec 6, the couple attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City where Markle wore a special piece of jewelry to remember her late mother-in-law. At the event, the Archetypes podcast host wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves, black accessories and a large, emerald-cut, aquamarine ring that once belonged to Diana, Today reported. Prior to its New York appearance, Markle had worn...
Sadie Sink finds moments of humor as she unleashes the rage in 'The Whale'
As Max in 'Stranger Things,' the actor battles monsters. As Ellie in 'The Whale,' she is the prodigal daughter with a monster chip on her shoulder.
Harry Styles & Chris Pine Reunite & Hug It Out In Brazil 3 Months After ‘Spitgate’ Drama: Photo
Months after the alleged expectorant exchange between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars put to rest any talk about a gob-based beef after meeting up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 5, according to a Harry Styles fan account. In the photos posted to social media, Harry, 28, and Chris, 42, were all smiles as they gave each other a friendly hug before chatting briefly. The “As It Was” singer dressed in black and sported a top knot, while Chris looked comfy in a white t-shirt and a full beard.
Vogue
“We Don’t Want To Be Without Dreams”: Designer Of The Year Pierpaolo Piccioli On Letting Creativity Win
Earlier this year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue’s Edward Enninful that he did not let the history of a storied institution weigh him down. Last night, the freedom he finds in creativity paid off as he took home the top prize at the Fashion Awards 2022: Designer of the Year. He told industry members gathered in London’s Royal Albert Hall that he hadn’t expected to get quite so emotional about it. “I am feeling grateful because as I win, my team wins, my company wins, creativity wins, our values win,” he said.
Vogue
Inside British Vogue’s Emotional Forces For Change Dinner In London
Three years have passed since British Vogue unveiled its Forces for Change issue – guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex and featuring 15 inspiring and extraordinary women on the cover – but its message remains as pressing as ever. On Sunday night in London, British Vogue hosted a dinner with its Forces For Change partners BMW, Nike and YouTube that put the spotlight firmly on the activists and change-makers using their voices for good.
Vogue
Alexa Demie And Taylor Russell Are A Match Made In Fashion Heaven
Two of the most exciting red-carpet stars of the moment joined forces on the red-carpet this week: Alexa Demie and Taylor Russell. Fresh off her Bones and All press tour, Russell has been one of Hollywood’s boldest new risk takers with a penchant for sleek Loewe, Schiaparelli and Tom Ford-era Gucci designs. Demie, meanwhile, has frequently worn glitzy Balenciaga and vintage wears (often in black – her go-to colour). Both actors have their own distinctive style going on, but at last night’s Moet & Chandon’s holiday party in New York City, they proved they’re a match made in fashion heaven.
Vogue
How To Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Dewy Skin
If there was an award for perfect skin, Hailey Bieber would win it. Clear-toned, even and generally healthy, her skin is as luminous as it gets. And while genetics and good skincare play their part – click here for some of her previous skincare advice – she is also no stranger to an excellent complexion make-up product.
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Channels Veronica Lake’s Iconic Peek-a-Boo Hair
In terms of beauty, Hailey Bieber is the moment. Her prowess lies in her ability to turn minimalist looks into quietly glamorous ones (due in no small part to her now signature glazed skin), and make these moments seem effortless in their execution. Over the weekend, Bieber demonstrated this for an evening out in Miami that found her exchanging air-dried lengths for a voluptuous, deeply-parted blowout that took its cues from Veronica Lake’s storied (and initially insouciant) style.
Comments / 0