Eugene, OR

KCBY

Oregon men lose to UCLA in first Pac-12 road game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon men’s basketball team got off to a solid start against No. 21 UCLA, leading 27-21 at halftime. The Ducks would keep it close throughout the second half before ultimately falling, 65-56. Quincy Gurrier led the team with 15 points in the losing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCBY

15 Ducks receive All Pac-12 honors; Bo Nix left off 1st and 2nd teams

EUGENE, Ore. — For University of Oregon football, 15 Ducks received conference accolades, including three on the Pac-12 All-Conference 1st Team. Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth, who played a key role in protection up front for the Ducks’ quarterbacks this year, surrendering just four sacks so far this season.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State men fall just short against USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCBY

Beavers, Ducks announce bowl games

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon State and Oregon football teams have announced their bowl game invitations. The Beavers will face Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. The Ducks will play in the Holiday Bowl and take on North Carolina at Petco Park in San Diego on Dec. 28.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KCBY

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe enters transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe announced on social media Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal. Flowe committed to the University of Oregon in December of 2019, ranked as the #1 outside linebacker in the country according to ESPN. The start to Flowe’s college...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Kidnapping suspect from Washington apprehended in Lane County after chase

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A kidnapping suspect that had fled from police in Washington State with his three victims was found and apprehended in Lane County. Lane County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted by Vancouver, Washington police Tuesday, December 6 just after 1:00 a.m. that the suspect and his victims may be in Lane County.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Experts say: don't wait to ship holiday gifts

EUGENE, Ore. — While the cookies are in the oven and the trees are getting decorated, experts say it's a busy time, but don't wait to ship any holiday gifts you might have. Our newsroom visited Post Stop on West 11th Ave. in Eugene Tuesday for the top do's and don'ts.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
EUGENE, OR

